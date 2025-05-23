Punjab Cabinet streamlines payment for properties sold by Urban Local Bodies

Chandigarh, May 23 (IANS) In a major decision aimed at streamlining and expediting the payment process for properties sold by Urban Local Bodies, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday approved a significant amendment to the Punjab Management and Transfer of Municipal Properties Rules, 2021.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Council of Ministers at a meeting here. A spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said as per the amendment, the Cabinet decided to reduce the time period to six months for depositing the sale price by allottees for properties sold by the Urban Local Bodies.

So, the allottees will now be required to deposit the full sale price within 180 days from the date of allotment, replacing the provision of six and a half-yearly installments.

The decision aims at faster realisation of revenue by Urban Local Bodies, strengthening of municipal finances and facilitation of the common man by reduction in legal disputes related to delayed payments.

With the objective to further tap state’s growth potential by developing a vibrant environment to streamline the promotions in the Punjab Police, especially amongst those promoted from the sports quota, the Cabinet gave nod to frame service rules for the officers and employees serving in 207 specially promoted cadre.

This decision will regulate the future promotions of the police personnel and further streamline their other service matters.

Acting on recommendations of the Group of Secretaries committee to review redundant laws and regularisation and decriminalisation, the Cabinet also approved the Punjab Appropriation Acts (Repeal) Bill of 2025.

As per the recommendations, the Finance Department considered the proposal and identified its appropriations Acts for repealing, which authorised the departments to incur expenditure from the consolidated fund of the state.

