Punjab Cabinet greenlights restructuring of rural development blocks

Chandigarh, July 30 (IANS) In a significant administrative reform aimed at improving governance and service delivery in rural areas, the Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Wednesday approved the restructuring of rural development blocks to align them with district boundaries, thereby enhancing administrative efficiency.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of the Council of Ministers here.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said the restructuring has been undertaken to bring the jurisdiction of development blocks in line with existing district boundaries, especially benefiting the districts of Sangrur, Malerkotla, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Mohali and Patiala.

This realignment is intended to ensure better coordination between block-level and district-level administrations, streamline the planning and implementation of rural development schemes, and eliminate administrative overlaps that often led to delays and inefficiencies.

The restructuring exercise was carried out after careful examination of the existing administrative boundaries and operational requirements.

All necessary legal and administrative procedures have been followed in the reorganisation process. With this move, the state government aims to strengthen planning and monitoring mechanisms at the district level, enable seamless integration of block and district-level data and decision-making, facilitate easier access to services for citizens and Panchayati Raj Institutions and improve overall efficiency in the implementation of central and state-sponsored rural development programs.

The restructured development blocks will come into effect upon publication of the notification in the official gazette.

Meanwhile, the government decided to organise four religious yatras and major events in November to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains, Harbhajan Singh, Tarunpreet Sond and Advisor of state Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department Deepak Bali, who attended the first meeting held at Virasat-e-Khalsa on Wednesday, gave detailed information about the outline of the religious ceremonies to be held.

