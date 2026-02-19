Punjab BJP thanks PM Modi, Gadkari for sanctioning Tricity Ring Road Project ​

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (IANS) Punjab BJP working President Ashwani Sharma and the party’s national General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for approving Rs 1,463.95 crore for the construction of a six-lane greenfield spur on National Highway 205-A (Ambala-Chandigarh section to Zirakpur bypass) under the Tricity Ring Road Project. ​

Describing it as a historic project that will provide major relief from heavy traffic congestion in the tricity — Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula — Sharma said it would not only ease transportation but also accelerate economic activity in the region. ​

He further said that the construction of the six-lane greenfield spur would ensure faster, seamless connectivity to Himachal Pradesh, especially to Shimla. Road safety will improve, and pollution levels will decrease, making life more convenient and comfortable for the people. ​

Sharma added that this world-class infrastructure initiative will give new momentum to Punjab’s development. He said once a “double-engine” government is formed in Punjab, the pace of development will multiply, and Punjab will truly become a “developed Punjab”. ​

Joining the issue, General Secretary Chugh said this decision marked a significant milestone in strengthening Punjab’s infrastructure framework. Chugh said the project would provide long-awaited relief from congestion across key junctions in Mohali, Chandigarh, and Panchkula. ​

Traffic pressure on NH-44, NH-205A, and NH-152 will reduce substantially, while connectivity towards Himachal Pradesh, particularly the Shimla region, will become faster and more seamless.

He emphasised that the project represented a broader vision of regional mobility and integrated development. ​

Chugh further added that the corridor would significantly benefit industry, trade, tourism, and the logistics sector. Farmers, traders, entrepreneurs, and youth would benefit from improved transportation efficiency, reduced travel time, and lower fuel consumption. The project will help transform the tricity region into a more structured and growth-oriented urban cluster. ​

Chugh added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Punjab continued to witness focused infrastructure expansion. ​

“The Central government remained committed to translating policy into tangible development on the ground and ensuring long-term prosperity for the state,” he added. ​

