Punjab BJP thanks PM Modi for proposed visit to pay tributes to Guru Ravidas

Chandigarh, Jan 31 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party’s core committee, led by Punjab President Sunil Jakhar, on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for considering proposed visit to the state on the occasion of Guru Ravidas’s birth anniversary that falls on Sunday.

Sharing details after the meeting here that passed two major resolutions, Jakhar said the Prime Minister “understands the sentiments of the people of Punjab and is visiting the state to pay tributes to Guru Ravidas on a day when the Union Budget will also be presented in the Parliament.

He said the core committee passed a resolution expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister. “The visit would further strengthen communal harmony in Punjab,” he said.

Speaking about the second resolution passed by the party, Jakhar said just ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit anti-national elements have been issuing bomb threats in Jalandhar city, which expose the failure of the state government and the Police Department. He said the party passed a condemnation resolution against the government for failing to maintain law and order.

“If the security situation is such even before the Prime Minister’s visit, one can easily imagine the atmosphere of fear in which ordinary people of Punjab are living.” The BJP state President alleged that instead of deploying the police to restore law and order, the government is using it to silence its opponents and curb media freedom.

He said recent police cases registered against Punjab Kesari, other media organisations, independent journalists and social media influencers are proof of the government’s attitude of depriving people of their right to speak. He asserted that the government will not be allowed to take away the media freedom and the people’s freedom of expression.

Jakhar said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been reduced to a mere “proxy” Chief Minister. Regarding AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, he said the decline of the AAP in Delhi began when facts about his so-called “Sheesh Mahal” residence came to light, and now the secrets of a similar “Sheesh Mahal” in Punjab are also beginning to surface.

The BJP leader claimed that this “marks the beginning of the end of AAP in Punjab”. Jakhar added the people of Punjab have firmly decided that the party which came to power in the name of change has caused significant damage to the state, and in the next elections, they will remove it from power to prevent further harm.

