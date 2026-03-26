Punjab BJP seeks security for family of official’s suicide​

Chandigarh, March 26 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party’s state President Sunil Jakhar on Thursday raised the issue of ensuring the security for the family of the warehousing corporation Divisional Manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, who committed suicide. ​

Read More

A minister resigned following his death. In a video message, Jakhar said supporters of former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar are still raising slogans in defense of his ideology, while the government has made no arrangements for the family’s safety. ​

“Moreover, not a single official has reached out to the family to express condolences,” the BJP leader said. ​

He said that the wife of Randhawa “belongs to a truthful and honest family, and the courage with which she is fighting for justice”. ​

Saluting her spirit, BJP chief Jakhar said that she has not bowed before government pressure and “is fearlessly fighting for justice for her husband, knowing that he was a truthful and honest individual”. ​

The BJP president further said that, in light of the slogans being raised by the former minister’s supporters and the posts still being shared on Facebook highlighting the minister’s family's influence within the government, ensuring the safety of the Divisional Manager’s family has become even more necessary. ​

He also appealed to all Punjabis to set aside their differences and unite in the struggle to secure justice for an honest officer so that those responsible for taking such a precious human life are given exemplary punishment and so that people who uphold honesty do not lose hope. ​

“If justice is not delivered to Gagandeep Singh Randhawa today, then tomorrow no one will stand for honesty in the country or the state,” he said. ​

He assured the family that the Bharatiya Janata Party “stands firmly with them and will continue to stand with them with full determination until justice is achieved”.​

--IANS

vg/dan