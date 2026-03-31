Punjab BJP condemns incident of vandalism of statue of Ambedkar

Chandigarh, March 31 (IANS) Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday condemned the incident of vandalism of the statue of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in Hoshiarpur district and has demanded immediate action from the state government.

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The President also appealed to the people of Punjab to remain vigilant against divisive forces and to maintain communal harmony.

He said that certain forces operating from abroad are attempting to disturb peace in the state and are even targeting police stations. However, he expressed regret that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has failed to take effective action.

In a message shared on social media, he wrote: “The Bharatiya Janata Party strongly condemned the damage caused to the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Hoshiarpur district. Such incidents reflect the failure of governance in Punjab, and on the other hand, even police stations are being targeted.

“People sitting abroad are trying to spread hatred in Punjab, while the state government appears incapable of taking action. These attempts to create divisions in society will never succeed, but the government must fulfil its responsibilities. “We appeal to all Punjabis to remain cautious of such divisive forces and to maintain brotherhood.”

Jakhar further said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann should focus on the situation in the state instead of trying to please his Delhi-based leadership.

He added that it would be better for the Chief Minister to work towards improving the law and order situation in the state rather than wasting time touring other states as a “pilot” for his party leadership.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Scheduled Caste Morcha President Paramjit Singh Kainth said in a statement that the repeated incidents of desecration and vandalism of statues of Ambedkar “are not only deeply concerning but also raise serious questions about the state’s law and order situation”.

The latest incident occurred in village Noorpur Jattan under Garhshankar subdivision in Hoshiarpur.

“This clearly indicates that under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann, the Aam Aadmi Party government has failed both to protect the dignity of national icons and to maintain social harmony,” Kainth added.

--IANS

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