Punjab BJP chief cautions CM Mann for doing politics on Guru Ravidas

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party’s Punjab unit president Sunil Jakhar on Thursday cautioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann against indulging in petty politics in the name of Guru Ravidas, saying such behaviour “does not befit someone holding the office of Chief Minister”.

Read More

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is well aware of the sentiments of the people of Punjab, and that is why he already announced in 2024 during his Punjab visit that the Adampur Airport would be named after Guru Ravidas. “Now that the Prime Minister is coming to formally inaugurate the naming of the airport, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, instead of welcoming him, has started indulging in cheap politics,” Jakhar said in a statement.

The state BJP president said that on February 1, the Union Budget is being presented in Parliament, yet Prime Minister Modi is coming to Punjab on Guru Ravidas Prakash Purab. “It is surprising,” he said, adding, “the Chief Minister is still unable to understand or respect the Prime Minister’s reverence”.

Jakhar recalled that when the Prime Minister visited Hoshiarpur on May 23, 2024, he had announced on the same day in his speech that the Adampur airport would be named after Sant Shiromani Sri Guru Ravidas.

He said now, when Prime Minister Modi is coming to Punjab to formally name the airport after Guru Ravidas, and when the Prime Minister’s Office has already officially released the programme for the airport’s naming ceremony, the Chief Minister has resorted to petty politics by tweeting and demanding that the airport be named after Guru Ravidas.

He said such small-minded politics does not suit a person occupying the Chief Minister’s chair, especially when the Prime Minister’s visit has already been scheduled, the announcement has already been made, and it has already been decided that the naming will take place, yet the Chief Minister tries to mislead people by tweeting an already fulfilled demand.

The state BJP President said that if the Chief Minister had raised any new demand genuinely in the interest of Punjab, he would have supported him even above party lines. But by repeating a demand that has already been announced, it is unclear what the Chief Minister is trying to prove.

Jakhar said Prime Minister Modi has always listened to and accepted Punjab’s demands on a priority basis, and this particular demand had already been fulfilled through an earlier announcement.

--IANS

vg/uk