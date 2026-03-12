Punjab Assembly refers Cong member Khaira’s conduct to Privileges Committee

Chandigarh, March 12 (IANS) The Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution to refer a Breach of Privilege case against Congress member Sukhpal Singh Khaira to the Privileges Committee.

The resolution, introduced by Cabinet Minister Harpal Cheema, addressed recent derogatory statements and unparliamentary conduct by the legislator, which the House deemed a direct insult to its elected members, the Constitution and the public.

Explaining the background of the resolution, Cheema said, “The call for disciplinary action stems from social media posts made by MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on March 10, 2026. In these public statements, he referred to the Speaker, Cabinet Ministers and Aam Aadmi Party MLAs as ‘bonded labourers’.”

Presenting the resolution in the House, he said, “Such language undermines the dignity of constitutionally-elected representatives and belittles the mandate given by the people. The issue was further aggravated on March 11, when MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was given an opportunity on the floor of the House to clarify his statements and issue an apology, but he categorically refused to retract his words.”

The resolution also strongly condemned highly objectionable physical gestures made by MLA Khaira while exiting the House during an Opposition walkout on March 11.

Comparing the conduct to behaviour unbecoming of a Legislative Assembly, the minister added, “The gestures completely lacked parliamentary decorum and these actions were also witnessed by Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s fellow Congress MLAs.

"Certain legislators may be compromising the oath they took to the Constitution by using such vocabulary and theatrics to gain social media traction, generate amusement and potentially monetise their viewership.”

Calling for action to protect the dignity of the House, Minister Cheema said, “To firmly establish professional boundaries and uphold the sanctity of the Legislative Assembly, I appeal to the House to pass a resolution to entrust the Privileges Committee with a comprehensive investigation into the matter.”

