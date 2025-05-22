Punjab and Haryana HC receives bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

Chandigarh, May 22 (IANS) Courtrooms of the Punjab and Haryana High Court were evacuated on Thursday after the Chandigarh Police received a bomb threat.

The police's quick response team (QRT), comprising the bomb squad, arrived at the High Court building and got the courtrooms evacuated before starting the search for the bomb.

Advocates and litigants also moved out of the building.

As the information about the bomb scare came, the Bar Association issued an alert regarding the bomb threat.

"All members are kindly requested to remain vigilant. If any suspicious or unattended items are found within the premises, please inform the office of the High Court Bar Association, Chandigarh, immediately," read the notice by the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) secretary, Gagandeep Jammu.

The High Court Registrar General said that police personnel and Bomb Disposal Squads from Chandigarh Police were deployed to check the court premises. The courts resumed functioning at 2 p.m.

"As requested by the President, Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, the lawyers are free to join the proceedings through the virtual mode," a notice issued by the Registrar General reads. It adds that no adverse order would be passed in case any lawyer is unable to attend the court, physically or virtually.

The Bar Association asked the members that if any suspicious or unattended items are spotted within the premises, notify the office of the association without delay.

A day earlier, a threat to blow up the Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office in Ludhiana was received via email, triggering panic.

Upon receiving the threat, the police sprang into action. The police are trying to trace the IP address of the email to identify the sender.

Following the threat, bomb disposal squads and dog units were deployed to the DC office to conduct a thorough search.

