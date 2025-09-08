Punjab: Akali Dal to provide certified seeds to farmers hit by floods

Chandigarh, Sep 8 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Monday announced a programme to help flood-affected farmers by providing relief material and certified seed for the forthcoming wheat crop, besides demanding a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for flood affected farmers as well as compensation for ‘khet mazdoor’.

Announcing the party’s relief package after an emergency meeting of senior leaders and district presidents, Badal said he had booked 500 trucks of maize silage for distribution at the village level.

He also announced that arrangements had been made to purchase 500 trucks of compressed hay (dry fodder).

Besides, he announced that the party had purchased 500 fogging machines which would be distributed in flood-affected areas and would be manned by party volunteers.

Asserting that the party would not only provide relief material but was looking ahead also, Badal said: “We will distribute certified wheat seed to farmers for one lakh acres of land.”

Besides, 30,000 quintals of seed would be distributed to fulfill the ration needs of the people. He also announced that the Shiromani committee had acceded to his request to hold 125 medical camps headed by doctors and staff of the Guru Ramdas Hospital in Amritsar simultaneously in flood-affected areas.

“Twenty-five teams of veterinary doctors have also been constituted to ensure the welfare of livestock in flooded areas.”

He also announced that volunteers would help in clearing sand from farmer fields.

Speaking about efforts needed to be put in by the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Badal demanded a Central and state government loan waiver for all flood-affected farmers while asserting that the six month moratorium on loans would not help farmers who would need two to three years to recover their losses in the floods.

He also demanded the state government increase ex-gratia for loss of life to Rs 10 lakh per victim instead of Rs 4 lakh as announced.

He also demanded a compensation of Rs 1 lakh per animal for loss of livestock, besides compensation for all damaged houses. He also demanded that compensation for crop losses be given to the cultivator, be it the owner or the lessee, and that those who were cultivating ‘kutcha’ lands should also be given compensation.

