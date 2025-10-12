Punjab AAP slams Congress after Chidambaram's 1984 remarks

Chandigarh, Oct 12 (IANS) Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Malvinder Singh Kang and legislator Inderbir Singh Nijjar, on Sunday, reacted to Congress leader P. Chidambaram's statement regarding the 1984 Sikh genocide.

The AAP leaders asked why the Congress "continues to repeatedly hurt the sentiments of Sikhs and why Rahul Gandhi still keeps Jagdish Tytler, one of the culprits of the Sikh massacre, by his side".

They said that the Congress "is still honouring the main accused, Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler, and Kamal Nath, by giving them key positions and recognition".

In a statement, the AAP leaders said that the atrocities committed by Congress can never be forgotten.

Kang asked, "This is the same Congress that openly honoured those involved in the mass killings of Sikhs in Delhi -- Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler, and Kamal Nath -- by giving them ministerial and Chief Ministerial positions. Rahul Gandhi should tell the nation, for how long will he continue to reward and protect such people?"

He warned Chidambaram that merely admitting that what happened was wrong does not erase Congress' crimes and sins.

He said that the wounds inflicted on Sikhs in Punjab and Delhi are still fresh in the hearts of the Sikhs across the world.

Kang added that the Sikhs can never forget Congress' atrocities and the genocide committed against them and that the Congress can never be forgiven for these crimes.

AAP MLA Nijjar, reacting to Chidambaram's remarks about Operation Bluestar, said that trying to share the blame with the Army and Intelligence agencies, instead of placing full responsibility on the then former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was a clear attempt to shield the Congress leadership.

He clarified that everything that happens in the country is done with the consent of the head of the state.

During Operation Bluestar, Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister, and she was fully responsible for the entire incident.

He said that the Sikhs in Punjab and across the world can never forgive Indira Gandhi and the Congress for the attack on Sri Harmandir Sahib.

AAP leader Nijjar also questioned Congress' continued defence of the culprits of the 1984 Delhi riots, saying that Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler, and Kamal Nath had played a direct role in instigating violence and killing Sikhs.

"Yet, Congress rewarded them with Ministries and Chief Ministerial posts, clearly showing that the party's intentions were never sincere," he added.

--IANS

vg/khz