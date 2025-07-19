Punjab AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Mann quits politics, sparks political ripples

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan on Saturday announced her resignation from the Punjab Assembly and declared a complete exit from politics.

Taking to the social media platform X, Maan wrote, “My heart is heavy, but I have decided to leave politics. My resignation from the post of MLA to the Speaker should be accepted. My best wishes are with the party. I hope the Punjab government will live up to the expectations of the people.”

The abrupt announcement comes just days after her meeting with AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on July 15.

Following the meeting, Maan had praised Kejriwal’s vision, saying, “His dream of uplifting society always fills us with courage and inspiration.”

Her sudden change of course has therefore raised eyebrows and fuelled speculation.

While AAP has not officially commented on her resignation, opposition parties were quick to react.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took a dig at AAP, tweeting, “All is not well in @AAPPunjab. One MLA was suspended from the party, and within less than a month, another MLA has resigned from the party, even saying to have quit politics. While it, indeed, is the AAP’s internal and in-house matter. But when the fire breaks out, flames do get noticed far and wide.”

Warring was referring to the suspension of Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh last month for alleged anti-party activities.

Maan, a prominent face of AAP’s cultural and political outreach in Punjab, had been considered close to the party leadership.

Her exit adds to growing concerns within the AAP camp over internal dissent and shifting loyalties in the state unit. With Assembly elections still months away, political observers see this as a possible sign of deeper troubles within the ruling party in Punjab.

--IANS

sas/dan