"Punish guilty but don't let innocent become collateral damage": J-K CM Omar Abdullah calls for "decisive" fight against terrorism

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday called for a "decisive fight against terrorism and its origin" following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

In a post on X, CM Abdullah urged that while punishing the guilty, care must be taken to ensure innocent people do not suffer as collateral damage.

"After the Pahalgam terror attack, there must be a decisive fight against terrorism and its origin. People of Kashmir have come out openly against terrorism and the murder of innocent people; they did this freely & spontaneously. It's time to build on this support and avoid any misplaced action that alienates people," his post read.

"Punish the guilty, show them no mercy, but don't let innocent people become collateral damage," the Jammu and Kashmir CM added.

The incident happened around 2 pm at Baisaran meadow, near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the incident, in a display of political solidarity, leaders from different parties united at an all-party meeting convened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to vehemently denounce the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams, stationed at the Pahalgam terror attack site since April 23, have intensified the search for evidence.

The teams, led by an IG, DIG, and SP from the anti-terror agency, are questioning eyewitnesses who observed the April 22 attack.

Additionally, the Indian Army is on high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met on April 23 and was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The CCS condemned the attack in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

As a security measure, India has decided to withdraw its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions. (ANI)