Punganur cow steals the spotlight at Pushkar Fair

Pushkar, Oct 28 (IANS) The world-famous Pushkar International Cattle Fair 2025 has found its star attraction this year -- the tiny yet remarkable Punganur cow. Originally from Andhra Pradesh, this endangered breed is gaining attention for its unique size, minimal maintenance needs, and surprisingly high productivity.

Abhinav Tiwari, the owner of Abhiram Breeding Farm from Jaipur, shared a lot of information about this breed of cow and his participation in the fair.

He told IANS that the Punganur cow stands only 28 to 36 inches tall and weighs around 150 to 200 kilograms.

He further said despite its small stature, the cow consumes just three kilograms of fodder per day and produces three to five liters of milk daily.

He told IANS that it is facing the threat of extinction. Tiwari added that the milk of the Punganur cow is rich in medicinal properties and contains A2 protein, known for its health benefits.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also owns cows of this breed, which has greatly increased interest in Punganur cows across the country.

He emphatically said that these cows have been brought to the Pushkar Fair not for sale but to promote awareness and conservation of indigenous breeds. Along with the Punganur cows, Tiwari has also brought miniature horses from his farm, which have become another major attraction for visitors.

Amid the golden sand dunes of Pushkar, the small, native Punganur cow is adding charm and colour to the fair while spreading a powerful message about the preservation of indigenous breeds.

Tourists and livestock enthusiasts from across India and abroad are flocking to see the Punganur cow, clicking pictures and learning about its heritage.

Experts say its adaptability to dry climates and low feed requirement make it ideal for Indian farmers.

The breed’s rising popularity may revive interest in native livestock conservation.

