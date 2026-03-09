Pune leads DAP funds, Nagpur sees sharpest rise in allocation

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) While Pune district has secured the highest overall allocation in the District Annual Plan (DAP) for the 2026-27 financial year, Nagpur -- the home district of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis -- has recorded the most significant funding increase.

According to the Maharashtra Budget presented by Fadnavis last Friday, Nagpur has consistently recorded the highest growth in allocations over the past three years. For the coming fiscal year, Pune, Nagpur, and Mumbai suburban districts are the only three districts to cross the Rs 1,000 crore-mark in budgetary provisions.

In his Budget speech, the Chief Minister said the government has made a provision of Rs 21,867 crore under the District Annual Plan for the financial year 2026-27, compared with Rs 20,165 crore in 2025-26. This represents an increase of Rs 1,702 crore.

Funds under the District Annual Plan are distributed among districts based on specific criteria such as population, geographical area, and tribal population density. The annual proposals are approved by the District Planning Committees, chaired by the respective District Guardian Ministers, and then submitted to the state government.

During Ajit Pawar’s tenure as Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, special efforts were often made to secure higher allocations for Pune. This year, Pune leads with an allocation of Rs 1,300 crore, though the increase over the current year is modest at Rs 66 crore.

Nagpur, in contrast, has been allocated Rs 1,021.90 crore for the next fiscal year against Rs 884 crore in the current year, an increase of Rs 137 crore. Looking at the three-year trend from 2024-25 to 2026-27, Nagpur’s allocation has risen by Rs 338 crore, compared with an increase of Rs 231 crore for Pune.

Planning Department sources said the allocations are determined strictly by demographic and geographical criteria rather than political considerations.

The detailed district-wise data as per the official budget documents shows that Pune has been allocated Rs 1,300 crore for 2026-27, an increase from Rs 1,234 crore in 2025-26. Mumbai Suburbs follows with Rs 1,105 crore (2-26-27), up from Rs 1,066 crore (2025-26). However, the most notable surge remains in Nagpur, which jumped from Rs 884 crore to Rs 1,021 crore, and Nashik, which saw its allocation rise to Rs 817 crore from Rs 724 crore, while Thane’s allocation stands at Rs 860 crore (up from Rs 815 crore) in the current fiscal.

The district-wise allocation under the DAP for other districts is as follows:

Ahilyanagar Rs 761 crore in 2026-27 (Rs 683 crore in 2025-26), Solapur Rs 698 crore (Rs 640 crore), Jalgaon Rs 627 crore (Rs 578 crore), Amravati Rs 605 crore (Rs 527 crore), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rs 602 crore (Rs 556 crore), Satara Rs 582 crore (Rs 540 crore) and Mumbai City Rs 555 crore (Rs 528 crore).

Kolhapur received Rs 550 crore in the coming fiscal, (Rs 523 crore in the previous FY), Beed Rs 536 crore (Rs 483 crore), Raigad Rs 517 crore (Rs 481 crore), Nanded Rs 514 crore (Rs 491 crore), Sangli Rs 457 crore (Rs 436 crore), Yavatmal Rs 452 crore (Rs 411 crore) and Ratnagiri Rs 439 crore (Rs 406 crore).

Chandrapur got an allocation of Rs 430 crore in 2026-27 (Rs 390 crore in 2025-26), Buldhana Rs 414 crore (Rs 378 crore), Latur Rs 405 crore (Rs 386 crore), Dharashiv Rs 405 crore (Rs 378 crore), Jalna Rs 398 crore (Rs 376 crore) and the Maoist-hit Gadchiroli Rs 390 crore (Rs 341 crore).

Wardha got Rs 343 crore (Rs 293 crore), Parbhani Rs 332 crore (Rs 298 crore), Palghar Rs 322 crore (Rs 296 crore), Sindhudurg Rs 307 crore (Rs 282 crore), Dhule Rs 290 crore (Rs 271 crore), Washim Rs 283 crore (Rs 260 crore), Hingoli Rs 267 crore (Rs 246 crore), Akola Rs 263 crore (Rs 225 crore), Gondia Rs 260 crore (Rs 245 crore), Bhandara Rs 250 crore (Rs 233 crore) and Nandurbar Rs 188 crore (Rs 176 crore).

Fadnavis presented a Rs 7,69,467 crore Budget for 2026-27, with a revenue deficit of Rs 40,552 crore and a fiscal deficit of Rs 1,50,491 crore.

Addressing the Assembly, the Chief Minister said the government estimated revenue receipts of Rs 6,16,099 crore against revenue expenditure of Rs 6,56,651 crore. He said the government has managed to keep the revenue deficit below 1 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and the fiscal deficit below 3 per cent of the GSDP.

According to the revised estimates, revenue receipts for 2025-26 are projected at Rs 6,01,789 crore, compared with the Budget estimate of Rs 5,60,964 crore. Against the Budget estimate of revenue expenditure of Rs 7,00,020 crore for 2025-26, the government has placed the revised estimate of revenue expenditure at Rs 7,55,920 crore.

