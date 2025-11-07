Pune land row: Ajit Pawar announces cancellation of sale deed registration of son’s company

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Amid the chorus for his resignation in the wake of controversy over the 40 acre land transaction worth Rs 300 crore in Pune's upscale Mundhwa-Koregaon Park area involving his son Parth Pawar, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar said on Friday that the deal has been cancelled after meeting with the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawar, who was accompanied by party's Working President Praful Patel and state unit Chief Sunil Tatkare, said that he spoke to the Chief Minister saying that he could order a probe and he would support it.

"Not a single paise was given in the land transaction deal. The land deal transaction documents have been cancelled. The six-member committee led by Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge has been formed to look into the alleged irregularities and submit report. I expect the committee to function in a transparent manner," Deputy CM Pawar added.

He reiterated that there has been no money transaction in the Pune land deal.

Two FIRs have already been registered in the regard and the police will hold the probe with transparency.

He reiterated that he was not aware of the transaction with regard to the Pune land deal.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the land was Mahar Watan in which the land transaction cannot happen.

The committed would see how the registration of sale deed took place, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawar said that he has asked the government officers and his staff not to succumb to any pressure but reject the proposal, even connected to his relatives, which is not within the framework of law and rules.

"The people of Maharashtra have known me for 35 years. I have decided to get complete information about this matter. I had heard about something like this going on two to four months ago. I had given instructions not to do any wrong things. But what happened in the meantime? I do not know," he added.

He clarified that he works within the framework of the law.

However, the revenue department sources said that the Amedea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth Pawar is a partner, will be entitled to pay the stamp duty of Rs 21 crore for original sale deed with interest and also Rs 21 crore for the cancellation of the same sale deed after the controversy.

Chief Minister Fadnavis on Thursday had ordered a high-level probe by a three-member committee led by the Revenue Department Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge.

Describing the charges as prima facie serious, the Chief Minister said the committee would probe how the government land was transferred without proper authorisation and why the stamp duty was waived.

He also added that he has sought detailed reports from the Revenue and Land Records departments and assured strict action if wrongdoing is found, emphasising that "even the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar would not support any wrongdoing".

The state government, on Friday, released government resolution on the formation of a six-member committee led by the Additional Chief Secretary comprising Pune Divisional Commissioner, Commissioner of Land Records and Director, Land Records, Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps, Pune District Collector and Joint Secretary as member secretary.

The committee will conduct a detailed and impartial inquiry to ascertain whether any irregularities have occurred in the land transactions.

If irregularities are established, identify the responsible individuals/officials and recommend appropriate disciplinary/legal action.

The committee will propose corrective measures to restore the land to its original status (status quo ante), if required and recommend robust preventive mechanisms to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future.

Chief Minister Fadnavis ordered the probe after former Leader of Opposition in the State Council and Shiv Sena-UBT leader Ambadas Danve accused Ajit Pawar of misuse of power, saying that the land worth Rs 1,800 crore was purchased at a paltry Rs 300 crore with a payment of stamp duty of mere Rs 500.

"Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar's company Amedia Enterprises LLP, which has a share capital of just Rs 1 lakh, was able to purchase such a high cost land. This scam should now be probed."

The Revenue Department suspended Tehsildar Suryakant Yewale and Sub-Registrar Ravindra Taru for their roles in the transaction.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed the department would review the case only after receiving a formal written complaint by anti-corruption crusader Anjali Damania in this regard.

The State Inspector General and Stamps Controller registered an FIR on late Thursday night at the Bawdhan Police Station in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad area, investigating alleged irregularities in a multi-crore land transaction involving government-owned property.

The deal, executed in May 2025, has raised suspicions of corruption, undervaluation, and stamp duty evasion, potentially causing significant financial loss to the state exchequer.

Incidentally, the FIR does not directly name Parth Pawar but targets three individuals accused of collusion.

The names mentioned in the FIR included partner Parth Pawar and Digvijay Patil, authorised signatory in Amadea Enterprises LLP; cousin of Parth Pawar Shital Tejwani, holder of power of attorney for original landowners' descendants; facilitated the sale, and Ravindra Taru, Sub-Registrar who registered the deal.

The Revenue Department has already suspended Taru and the Tehsildar Suryakant Yewale for their roles in the transaction.

The FIR has been lodged under Sections 316(5) and 318(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 (related to cheating and criminal breach of trust) and Section 59 of the Maharashtra Stamp Act (for evasion of stamp duty).

Earlier, Deputy CM Pawar said, "I have never given instructions to the officers till date that my close or distant relatives will benefit. I have never called the officers and given any orders. On the contrary, as the Deputy Chief Minister, I will tell all the officers and employees that if anyone uses my name to do wrong or does something that is not in accordance with the rules, then I will not support them. I am a person who works within the framework of the law and rules."

He clarified saying, "I have no connection with the deal and have not directed any official to favour relatives or party workers. If anyone has misused my name in the case, strict action should be taken against them."

