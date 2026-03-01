Puducherry residents hail PM Modi's visit, praise development push

Puducherry, March 1 (IANS) A wave of enthusiasm was witnessed in Puducherry following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Sunday, during which he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 2,700 crore, marking one of the largest infrastructure pushes for the Union Territory in recent years.

Among attendees, many expressed optimism about the region's growth trajectory and praised the Prime Minister's initiatives.

One attendee said, "The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Puducherry has created a huge wave of enthusiasm. He has inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth thousands of crores, including the NIT in Karaikal. Therefore, in the upcoming Assembly elections, the people of Puducherry will definitely stand on the side of development. They will continue to support development and stand with the NDA."

Another attendee highlighted the Centre's focus on farmers.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced many projects for Puducherry today. In the last budget, he allocated Rs 1.62 lakh crore for farmers. He is functioning as the true guardian of farmers," the attendee said.

Another attendee noted the Prime Minister's visit as inspiring.

"It is a blessing that PM Modi was here today. He is a hope for the whole world, for India as well, and we visited him representing Auroville. One of the greatest things he mentioned is that he has a very clear and visionary idea about the future of India," the attendee said.

Another participant said, "What the Congress and DMK did not do in the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accomplished for Puducherry in just five years."

Religious leader Mannargudi Ramarajar Jiyer also extended his support, saying, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing good work for the benefit of a Hindu Rashtra. He is also working for the health and well-being of the nation. Our blessings will always be with him."

Music director Gangai Amaran praised the announcements made during the Prime Minister's visit to the Union Territory.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced several schemes today for the development of Puducherry. Plans have been unveiled to improve everything from spirituality to tourism. I am also just an ordinary citizen. You all know what the BJP is doing for the country through the double-engine government," he said.

Addressing the gathering earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister reiterated the Union government's commitment to strengthening both urban and rural infrastructure and enhancing ease of living for residents of the Union Territory.

The visit is being seen by supporters as a significant boost to Puducherry's development agenda ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

--IANS

sn/khz