Puducherry polls: VCK to go solo in three constitutions amid seat-sharing delay

Puducherry, March 24 (IANS) The VCK has announced that it will contest independently in three Assembly constituencies in Puducherry, party leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said, citing continued delays in finalising seat-sharing arrangements within the DMK-led alliance.

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Despite ongoing negotiations in Tamil Nadu, where the DMK alliance is yet to conclude its seat-sharing pact, the situation in Puducherry has remained uncertain, prompting the VCK to take an independent stand in select constituencies.

Thirumavalavan stated that the party had initially sought allocation of three seats in the union territory as part of the alliance arrangement. However, the Congress party, which leads the alliance in Puducherry, has reportedly been reluctant to accommodate demands from smaller allies, including the VCK. This has led to prolonged discussions without a clear outcome, creating confusion among party cadres and local leaders.

In response to the delay, the VCK has decided to field its candidates independently in the Usudu, Nettapakkam, and Ozhukarai constituencies.

The party leadership believes that contesting in these segments will help strengthen its grassroots presence while also sending a message about the need for timely and transparent alliance decisions.

At the same time, Thirumavalavan clarified that the VCK would continue to support the secular alliance in all other constituencies in Puducherry where it is not contesting.

He emphasised that the party remains committed to the broader ideological framework of the alliance, even as it asserts its position in select seats.

The VCK leader also pointed out that uncertainty over seat allocation has caused unnecessary anxiety among party functionaries.

While the DMK had reportedly assured the VCK of at least one seat in Puducherry, there has been no clarity on which constituency would be allotted, further complicating preparations at the ground level.

With the election process gathering pace, the VCK’s decision to go solo in three constituencies underscores the growing strain within alliance negotiations in Puducherry. Political observers note that the move could influence last-minute seat-sharing talks, even as parties race against time to finalise their strategies ahead of the polls.

--IANS

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