Puducherry entrance exam for B.Sc nursing under government quota on June 29

Puducherry, May 13 (IANS) The Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Government of Puducherry, has announced the schedule for the Common Entrance Examination for admission to B.Sc. Nursing courses under the government quota. The exam will be conducted on June 29, 2025.

As per the notification issued by the Director of Medical Services, the application process will be held online through the official CENTAC (Centralised Admission Committee) website.

Online registration will commence on May 15, and the last date for submission of applications is May 30.

The entrance exam has been mandated following the Indian Nursing Council’s (INC) directive —Notification No. 22-10/NEET/2018-19-INC dated January 13, 2025.

It is compulsory for all candidates aspiring for admission under the government quota in both government and private nursing institutions in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Students who have completed their Class 12 and wish to pursue B.Sc. Nursing under the government quota must appear for and qualify this entrance test.

Admissions will be based strictly on the marks obtained in the exam and will adhere to the reservation policies already in place, as administered by CENTAC.

Additionally, admission to self-supporting and NRI quota seats at the College of Nursing, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMC&RI) and the Mother Theresa Post Graduate and Research Institute (MTPG&RI) in Puducherry and Karaikal will be based on NEET 2025 scores.

Admissions to management quota seats in private institutions will continue to follow the procedures adopted in previous years.

Officials have also clarified that a separate entrance exam will be conducted for admission to administrative quota seats in private nursing colleges.

The requirement for a common entrance exam is applicable to all categories of students, including those from EWS, MBC, OBC, SC, and ST communities, in accordance with INC’s current regulations.

Authorities noted the contrast with Tamil Nadu, where admissions to nursing courses are still based on Class 12 marks, while Puducherry candidates now face a mandatory entrance test.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official CENTAC website.

--IANS

aal/rad