Public will judge his politics: Annamalai refuses to politicise Vijay's personal life

Chennai, Feb 28 (IANS) Former Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai made it clear that he does not wish to politicise the reported legal issue involving actor-turned-politician Vijay and his wife Sangeetha, stating that it is a personal matter best left to those concerned and the courts.

Speaking to reporters, Annamalai referred to reports that a petition related to Vijay’s wife had been filed in the Chengalpattu court in December and had now come to light.

He maintained that the issue should be viewed strictly as a private matter between Vijay, his wife, and the judiciary.

“I see this as an issue between Vijay, his wife and the court. It concerns their personal life. I do not want to politicise it,” Annamalai said.

At the same time, he clarified that he remains prepared to respond to Vijay’s political statements whenever necessary.

“When it comes to his political remarks, I am always ready to give a political reply,” he added.

Annamalai noted that entering politics inevitably brings intense public scrutiny.

“When a person steps into politics, it is like entering a ring of fire. As long as you stay away from politics, your personal life may not be examined. But once you enter public life, everything gets scrutinised. This applies to all leaders, including Vijay,” he observed.

He said Vijay would have been aware of the challenges and consequences of stepping into politics.

“He must move beyond these issues. His political journey is larger than this. Ultimately, in the upcoming Assembly elections, people will decide whether to accept him or not,” Annamalai said.

Drawing comparisons with other film personalities who ventured into politics, Annamalai cited actors like Chiranjeevi and even the early political days of M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), noting that many faced significant pressure after transitioning from cinema to public life.

“As a successful actor, one can live peacefully and enjoy stardom. But politics is different. It demands a price,” he remarked.

Reiterating his stand, Annamalai concluded that he does not intend to criticise or comment on Vijay’s personal life. “My politics is not about targeting someone’s private matters. This is a personal issue, and I do not wish to make it political,” he said.

—IANS

