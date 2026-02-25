Public trust in sants at stake if charges proved true: Jagatguru Balak Devacharya

Varanasi, Feb 25 (IANS) Jagatguru Balak Devacharya of Patalpuri Math has voiced serious concern over the allegations levelled against a Shankaracharya, stating that the issue is deeply troubling and could severely damage public faith in the sant community if the charges are proven true.

In a conversation with IANS, he said that the accusations appear to be incorrect but warned that even the possibility of their validation would have far-reaching consequences.

“In my view, these allegations are wrong. However, if they are proven true even by mistake, it will lead to a loss of trust in all sants, not just one individual. We have experienced such a situation before during the time of Asaram Bapu, and it took years for society to recover from that crisis of faith. At that time, we had clarified that he ran his own sect. I pray to God that the allegations against the Shankaracharya turn out to be false,” he said.

Devacharya emphasised that making allegations against spiritual leaders is easy, but enduring the stigma and scrutiny that follow is extremely difficult.

He noted that spiritual leaders dedicate their lives to discipline, devotion, and service, and public accusations can cause lasting reputational harm regardless of the outcome.

Citing a statement attributed to Goswami Krishnadevaraya, he said that sexual desire is a powerful force that can challenge anyone. Sants, he explained, spend their lives in prayer, meditation, and worship, seeking divine strength to remain free from lust, anger, attachment, and other worldly temptations.

He also pointed out that the matter is currently sub judice and therefore refrained from making detailed comments on the legal aspects of the case.

The controversy surrounding Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati erupted after a special POCSO court in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on February 21 ordered registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the Shankaracharya and one of his aides, Mukundanand Giri, over their alleged role in sexual exploitation of two children at his ashram.

Responding to the recent lathi-charge incident in Prayagraj, Devacharya said that officers who used batons on the streets should be suspended, arguing that such actions are not appropriate in a civil society.

At the same time, he maintained that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continues to command respect for his work in the state, particularly his efforts related to religious institutions, temples, and monasteries, though he urged that public discourse should remain measured.

He concluded by stating that India is the land of Sanatan traditions, Brahmins, sants, and the sacred cow, and that followers of Sanatan Dharma cannot tolerate developments that undermine these values or hurt religious sentiments.

--IANS

sn/rad