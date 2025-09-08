Public safety is our top priority: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Sep 8 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the state government is committed to providing every possible help to people affected by heavy rains through extensive relief and rescue operations.

He emphasised that public safety and restoration of essential services must remain the top priority.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with district in-charge ministers and secretaries, Sharma directed that proposals for repair of roads, canals, anicuts and damaged houses in rain-affected areas must be approved within three days, and work should begin by September 23.

He instructed officers to promptly report damaged roads and buildings from Gram Panchayats and ensure approvals without delay.

The Chief Minister said that officers should act with sensitivity and promptness in cases of loss of life and property. Essential services such as healthcare, food supply and rehabilitation must not be disrupted.

He also directed special vigilance in low-lying and waterlogged areas and regular monitoring of dams, ensuring the timely release of water.

The CM announced that the government stands firmly with farmers who suffered crop losses due to excessive rains. In case of more than 33 per cent crop loss, financial aid must be provided immediately.

A six-member committee of ministers and secretaries from Agriculture, Revenue and Cooperative departments will be formed to coordinate with insurance companies and ensure farmers receive timely support.

Sharma further stressed developing systems for equitable water distribution, groundwater recharge through tube wells, raising dam heights where necessary, and construction of anicuts. Additional Chief Secretary Bhaskar Atmaram Sawant informed that during this monsoon, 23 districts received abnormal rainfall and 17 districts received above-normal rainfall.

Over Rs 211 crore has been approved for more than 10,000 restoration works, and 1,159 people have been rescued safely. Financial aid of Rs 20 lakh has been given to divisional headquarters districts and Rs 10 lakh to other districts before the monsoon.

The Chief Minister directed extensive preparations for the Cooperative Membership Campaign (2-15 October). From 9-29 September, the Cooperative Department will make arrangements for the formation of new PACS, increasing membership, linking eligible farmers with the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, and land allotment for landless PACS.

--IANS

arc/dan