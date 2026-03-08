Public response to Jana Ashirwad Yatra shows strong support for BJP: Assam CM

Guwahati, March 8 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday highlighted the overwhelming public response to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ongoing Jana Ashirwad Yatra, stating that the large participation across several Upper Assam constituencies reflects a strong wave of public support for the party.

Taking to social media, the Chief Minister said one has to witness the yatra on the ground to truly understand the scale of the “saffron surge” sweeping across Assam.

“You must witness our #JanaAshirwadYatra on the ground to understand the scale of the saffron surge in Assam. These blessings are priceless and the greatest strength in life,” the Chief Minister wrote, expressing gratitude to people for their enthusiastic participation.

During the yatra on Sunday, the Chief Minister visited Makum, Digboi and Margherita in Tinsukia district, where large crowds gathered to welcome him and take part in the political outreach programme.

Describing the event at Makum as memorable, Sarma said the affection and energy shown by the people made the day special. He noted that visible development across the constituency has further strengthened the bond between the government and the public.

“Makum was memorable in every way. With development taking shape across the constituency, the energy and affection of the people made the day unforgettable,” he said while thanking residents for their blessings.

In Digboi, the Chief Minister dedicated a grand statue of Birangana Sati Sadhani, the last queen of the Chutia dynasty, to the people.

Sarma said the queen’s bravery and sacrifice continue to inspire generations and hold an important place in Assam’s history and cultural identity.

Earlier, addressing people in Margherita, the Chief Minister said he was deeply touched by the overwhelming public response.

“An ocean of love from the janata of Margherita filled my heart with joy and the streets with incredible energy,” he said.

The Jana Ashirwad Yatra is part of the BJP’s statewide outreach campaign aimed at connecting with voters and highlighting the government’s development initiatives ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam.

