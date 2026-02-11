Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya - a proponent of integral humanism, antodaya: MP CM

Bhopal, Feb 11 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday paid floral tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observes as 'Samarpan Diwas'.

Read More

The Chief Minister remembered the Bharatiya Jan Sangh (BJS), stating that when ideologies of communism and socialism had influence across the world, Pt. Upadhyay presented India's Sanatan thought in a form suited to the times and provided the country with the welfare-oriented vision of integral humanism.

"Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay was the proponent of integral humanism and Antyodaya and a thinker devoted to the idea of building a capable India. He was a thinker and organiser of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and co-founder of Bharatiya Jan Sangh," Yadav said.

Yadav stated that Pt. Upadhyaya believed that freedom is meaningful only when it becomes a means of expression of our culture. His ideas paved the way for bringing light into the lives of the last person in the last row of society.

"In accordance with the thoughts of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to providing opportunities for progress to all along with welfare of the poor, farmers, youth and women," Yadav said in a statement.

Yadav also shared that on the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the kits being provided to hair artisans are a meaningful effort to give practical form to his thought of Antyodaya.

The state BJP president, Hemant Khandelwal, who offered floral tribute to Pt. Upadhyaya during a programme in his home district in Betul, said that his Antyodaya mantra was to take development to the last person in the society and the BJP is working in that direction.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay (1916–1968) was a revered Indian political leader, thinker, and philosopher who proposed the philosophy of ‘Integral Humanism’.

He overcame adversity to excel academically, becoming a key RSS organiser and co-founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner to the BJP.

--IANS

pd/svn