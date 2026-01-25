Proud to see youth conscious about cleanliness around them: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he feels proud of the growing awareness and proactive efforts of the country’s youth in ensuring cleanliness and protecting the environment, noting that small and sustained initiatives are creating meaningful change across India.

Read More

Speaking during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, “In Mann Ki Baat, we have consistently raised the issue of cleanliness. I am proud to see that our youth are very conscious about the cleanliness around them.”

Highlighting a unique youth-led initiative from Arunachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister said, “Arunachal is the land where the Sun’s rays reach first in the country. Here, people greet each other with ‘Jai Hind.’ In Itanagar, a group of young people came together to clean areas that needed more attention. These young people made it their mission to clean public spaces in various cities.”

He said that the campaign gradually expanded to other towns in the state.

“Subsequently, this campaign was also launched in Naharlagun, Doimukh, Seppa, Palin, and Pasighat. These young people have so far cleaned over 11 lakh kilograms of garbage. Imagine, young people together removed 11 lakh kilograms of garbage,” he added.

PM Modi also cited an example from Assam to underline how collective action can transform neighbourhoods.

Referring to Nagaon district, he said, “People are emotionally attached to the old streets there. Here, some people resolved to clean their streets together. Gradually, more people joined them. Thus, a team was formed that removed a lot of garbage from the streets.”

He said similar innovative efforts are being seen in other parts of the country as well. Referring to Bengaluru, the Prime Minister said that discarded sofas and bulky waste have emerged as a serious concern in the city.

“Hence, some professionals have come together to solve that issue in their own way,” he said.

PM Modi also spoke about recycling initiatives, noting that many cities now have dedicated teams working to process landfill waste.

“Today, many cities have teams dedicated to recycling landfill waste. One such team in Chennai has done excellent work. Such examples demonstrate the importance of every effort related to cleanliness. We must increase our efforts for cleanliness, either individually or as a team… only then will our cities become better,” he said.

Turning to environmental protection, the Prime Minister said that impactful change does not always require large-scale campaigns or institutions.

“We often think of grand plans, grand campaigns, and large organisations. But many a time, change begins in a very simple way. From one person, one area, one step, and even small, sustained efforts can bring about significant change,” he said.

He cited the example of Benoy Das from Cooch Behar district in West Bengal as a powerful illustration of individual commitment.

“For the past several years, he has single-handedly worked to make his district green. Benoy Das ji has planted thousands of trees. He has often borne the entire cost of purchasing, planting, and caring for the saplings. Where necessary, he has collaborated with local people, students, and municipal bodies. Through his efforts, the greenery along the roadsides has further improved,” PM Modi added.

--IANS

sd/