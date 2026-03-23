'Proud moment': BJP on PM Modi's record of longest-serving head of govt

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the longest-serving head of government in India, the BJP on Monday hailed the achievement, calling it a proud moment.

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This comes as PM Modi surpassed former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling’s record of 8,930 days. PM Modi has now entered his 8,932nd day in public office as the head of government, having first served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and now as the Prime Minister.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said, “It is a proud moment. A person who came from a humble background, whose family used to sell tea, and who himself helped his father at the Vadnagar railway station, rose from there to provide the nation with a vision through the Gujarat Model. He has also given the mantra of Viksit Bharat@2047 and has continuously served the nation.”

BJP MP Shashank Mani said, “We continue to draw inspiration from our respected Prime Minister at all times. The way he has guided the country, and earlier his state, along with his conduct in public life, is truly admirable. The entire nation is proud.”

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar said, “I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I appreciate the work he has done for the welfare of society and commend his leadership.”

Damodar Agarwal, another BJP MP, said, “The Prime Minister is a very popular leader of the country, and he has broken many records so far. We congratulate him and believe it is a matter of great joy that he will continue to set new benchmarks in the future.”

“It is the good fortune of the 1.4 billion people of this country that India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has served for the longest duration as both Chief Minister and Prime Minister, delivering governance to the people, ”said BJP MP V.D. Sharma.

PM Modi served as Chief Minister of Gujarat from October 2001 to May 2014 before being elected as Prime Minister. He is also the first Prime Minister born after Independence and the third longest-serving Prime Minister of India, after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. In October 2025, he completed 25 years in public office as head of government.

--IANS

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