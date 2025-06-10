'Proud' at how they advocated India's stance, says PM Modi at meeting with Op Sindoor delegations

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met members of the various delegations who represented India in different countries at his official residence.

The members elaborated on India's commitment to peace and the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism. We are all proud of the manner in which they put forward India's voice.

The members of multi-party delegations who recently returned from diplomatic missions abroad, “played a crucial role in elaborating India’s commitment to peace and the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism".

PM Modi commended the delegations for their dedication in advancing India's voice on global platforms.

The meeting underscored India's proactive approach in shaping international discourse on terrorism, reinforcing its commitment to global security and diplomatic engagement.

The delegation comprising parliamentarians (MPs) from various political parties, former MPs, and seasoned diplomats, were tasked with conveying India's firm stance against terrorism and its dedication to world peace following Operation Sindoor.

This military operation was launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, during which India executed precision strikes against terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

As part of a broader diplomatic outreach, seven delegations visited 33 countries, engaging with policymakers, elected representatives, and international institutions to highlight India's counterterrorism measures and expose Pakistan’s long-standing support for extremist groups.

During the meeting, delegation members shared insights from their interactions with global leaders, detailing how India's position was received on the international stage.

The initiative, praised by the central government, was notable for its bipartisan representation, featuring parliamentarians from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, allies such as Janata Dal (United) and Shiv Sena, as well as opposition figures from Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), and All India Majlis-E-Ittehaddul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Leading these diplomatic teams were BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, Congress' Shashi Tharoor, JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, DMK's Kanimozhi, and NCP-SP's Supriya Sule.

The government initiated this outreach to project a unified national front against terrorism, with opposition leaders such as Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi joining forces with ruling alliance members to advocate India's position internationally.

Among the distinguished former parliamentarians in these delegations were ex-Union ministers Ghulam Nabi Azad and Salman Khurshid, whose participation underscored the bipartisan nature of India's global engagement on security and counterterrorism.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had earlier engaged with the delegations, commending their efforts in effectively articulating India's position.

He emphasised the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement in countering misinformation and reinforcing India's global credibility. The insights gathered from these missions are expected to inform India's future diplomatic strategies in counterterrorism and international cooperation.

