Protests in Kashmir over killing of Khamenei; leaders appeal for calm

Srinagar, March 1 (IANS) A large number of people across the Kashmir Valley, especially in Srinagar city, carried out peaceful protests against the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli bombing, as local political and religious leaders condemned the killing while appealing for peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Protesters came out in processions shouting slogans against the US and Israel as the security forces maintained vigil to ensure that anti-national and anti-social elements were prevented from creating a law and order situation.

The demonstrations erupted spontaneously in different parts of Srinagar city, Budgam district and other parts of the valley.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reacted to the development by saying, “I’m deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Iran, including the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei."

He appealed to all communities to remain calm, "uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest".

“We must also ensure that those who are mourning in Jammu and Kashmir are allowed to grieve peacefully. The police and administration should exercise utmost restraint and refrain from using force or restrictive measures. The Government of Jammu & Kashmir is in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, to ensure the safety and well-being of J&K residents, including students, currently in Iran,” he added.

Former CM and National Conference (NC) president, Farooq Abdullah and other leaders of the party condemned the US-Israeli attack on Iran.

NC headquarters said on its official X, “Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah along with Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq and Senior Leader Agha Syed Mehmood Al-Moosavi have expressed profound anguish over the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Iran. Dr. Abdullah has strongly denounced the act, describing it as a tragic and destabilising development with serious implications for peace and stability in the region. He stated that such incidents deepen uncertainty and grief, and underscored the urgent need for wisdom, restraint, and adherence to principles of justice and international law."

“Dr. Abdullah has appealed for calm and urged the administration to handle the situation with sensitivity and discretion, ensuring that those who wish to mourn are able to do so respectfully, without fear or undue restrictions, while maintaining public order,” the post further read.

Former CM and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti, said, “Today marks a deeply tragic & shameful point in history with Israel & USA boasting about the killing of Iran’s beloved leader Ayatollah Ali Khanenei. What’s more disgraceful & shocking is the explicit & implicit support given by Muslim countries who chose convenience & expedience over conscience. History will stand testaments to who fought for justice & who helped the oppressors. Prayers with the people of Iran. May Allah grant them strength & victory over forces of tyranny & injustice.”

Senior religious leader and chief cleric of Kashmir, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said, “Deeply saddened and outraged at the brutal killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei by the US and Israel that has shaken the Muslim world. The people of JK collectively condemn this brutality and the ongoing aggression against Iran, as well as the massacre of innocent girl students in Minab. In this hour of immense sorrow, our hearts beat with the resilient people of Iran. May Allah grant strength to the oppressed, elevate the martyrs, and bring swift justice to those responsible for this."

He said this is a "moment for the Ummah to rise above divisions and stand united and register our protest and solidarity against this killing and the continued aggression in the region".

“Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) has called for a complete strike tomorrow. We urge the people to observe it with unity, dignity, and complete peacefulness,” he said.

No untoward incident has been reported from anywhere in the Valley so far.

