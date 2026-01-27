Protests erupt nationwide against revised UGC regulations; upper-caste groups cry discrimination

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Large-scale protests have erupted across several states against the University Grants Commission’s revised regulations, with demonstrators terming them “discriminatory” and warning that the new rules could further deepen social divisions and create fresh tensions on university campuses.

Students and youth belonging to the general category took to the streets in multiple cities on Tuesday, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the new UGC regulations.

The agitation has gained momentum nationwide, particularly among upper-caste groups, who argue that the guidelines have sparked resentment and exclusion rather than fostering equality.

Those opposing the revised UGC framework have asserted that action against discrimination should be uniform and unbiased, irrespective of the caste identity of either the victim or the accused.

Protesters have also demanded safeguards for upper-caste students, stating that they too face harassment and derogatory labelling.

The issue has also reached the judiciary, with a plea filed in the Supreme Court challenging the recently notified UGC regulation.

The petition alleges that the new rules adopt a “non-inclusionary” definition of caste-based discrimination and exclude certain social groups from institutional protection.

According to the plea, the regulations fail to safeguard students and faculty members who do not belong to reserved categories, thereby creating an imbalance in grievance redressal mechanisms within educational institutions.

In the national capital, members of the upper-caste community staged a protest outside the UGC headquarters at ITO in New Delhi. Heavy security arrangements were put in place, and multiple layers of barricading were erected to prevent protesters from moving closer to the office.

Speaking to IANS, one of the protesters said, “Our stand is very clear, and our numbers are large, yet they are stopping us. They have put up five layers of barricading... Do people not have the right to protest? All our rights and interests are being taken away. The police and administration are trying to stop us. We are being forced to live like second-class citizens in our own country... We are demanding that these regulations be withdrawn.”

Similar demonstrations were reported from several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Varanasi, Amethi and Bareilly, indicating the widening scope of the protest movement.

In Amethi, members of the upper-caste community held a protest against the BJP over the UGC regulations, warning that they would march to Delhi if their demands were ignored.

The protesters also announced a Bharat Bandh on February 1 as part of their agitation.

In Varanasi, students and youth from the general category gathered at the district headquarters to protest against the new UGC rules, cautioning that the agitation could intensify and shift to the national capital if corrective steps were not taken.

A protesting student told IANS, “Dividing adults by caste may still be understandable to some extent for some people, but dividing children on the basis of caste is completely unacceptable. Earlier, children studied together, sat together, ate together, shared their tiffins and interacted freely. Now they have been divided into SC, ST, OBC and General categories. Effectively, two groups have been created -- General on one side and OBC and SC on the other.”

Meanwhile, developments in Bareilly added another dimension to the ongoing unrest. PCS officer Alankar Agnihotri, who had earlier resigned from his post as Bareilly City Magistrate, was suspended by the authorities.

Following his suspension, Agnihotri reached the collectorate along with his supporters and insisted on meeting the District Magistrate.

When the police closed the gate to prevent their entry, Agnihotri and his supporters staged a dharna at the gate itself. He said the protest would continue until the District Magistrate personally came forward to respond to his questions.

Subsequently, senior officials, including ADM (E) Purnima Singh and ADM City Saurabh Dubey, arrived at the site, following which the gate was opened. However, the protest continued even after their arrival.

Questioning the conduct of senior officials, Agnihotri alleged that he was personally targeted.

“I want to ask the District Magistrate who called him last night. They referred to me as ‘Sala Pandit Pagal Ho Gya Hai’. If these words were not spoken by the District Magistrate himself, then they were spoken by those who were issuing orders to him. Saying ‘Sala Pandit Pagal Ho Gya Hai’ is unacceptable,” he said.

He further claimed widespread support for his stand and said, “Symbols of the Sanatan culture are being insulted. This is not just about me. Injustice is being done to society as a whole.”

