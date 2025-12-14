Protests erupt after body of ex-Trinamool booth president found in Bengal's Birbhum

Kolkata, Dec 14 (IANS) Tension prevailed in parts of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday after the body of a former Trinamool Congress booth president was recovered from Kankalitala, triggering protests by family members and local residents who alleged foul play.

The deceased has been identified as Madan Lohar, a former Trinamool Congress booth president from Dhalatikuri village under the Kankalitala Gram Panchayat area. According to the police, Lohar had been missing since Saturday evening, and his body was found lying in a field in the Dhalatikuri area on Sunday morning.

Soon after the discovery, local residents gathered at the spot and blocked police attempts to recover the body, alleging that Lohar had been murdered in a pre-planned manner. They demanded a fair and impartial investigation and the immediate arrest of those responsible for his death.

Police sources said locals noticed blood oozing from Lohar's ear, although no other visible external injuries were apparent on the body. The situation further turned tense as residents accused the authorities of attempting to downplay the incident.

Upon receiving information, personnel from the Santiniketan police station rushed to the spot. However, when officers tried to remove the body for post-mortem examination, they were obstructed by the deceased's family members and villagers, who insisted that the body would not be moved without assurances of a thorough probe.

The protests continued for several hours, during which slogans were raised and traffic movement in the area was briefly disrupted.

Additional police forces were deployed to prevent any escalation of the situation and to maintain law and order.

Despite resistance, the police later managed to recover the body in the afternoon and sent it for autopsy.

"The body has been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the report is received. The situation is under control now," a senior officer of the Birbhum district police said.

Police officials said all angles, including murder and other possible causes of death, would be investigated. The post-mortem report is expected to play a crucial role in determining whether Lohar’s death was accidental or the result of a criminal act.

