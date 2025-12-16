Protests, disruption mark Lok Sabha proceeding as Govt tables new rural employment Bill

New Delhi, Dec 16 (IANS) The Lok Sabha, on Tuesday, witnessed sharp exchanges between the Treasury benches and the Opposition with the tabling of Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) -- or VB-G RAM G -- Bill, 2025, which seeks to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) of 2005.

Several opposition MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K.C. Venugopal from the Congress, Harendra Malik of the Samajwadi Party, and Mahua Moitra of the Trinamool Congress joined in alleging that the Bill is an attempt at replacing Mahatma Gandhi's name in MGNREGA.

The Gandhi scion called for the Bill to be referred to the Parliament's Standing Committee for scrutiny and discussion in the House.

Harendra Malik, meanwhile, alleged that the Bill wants to replace Mahatma Gandhi's name with Nathuram Godse's.

Mahua Moitra also opposed the Bill, raising the same issue, saying, "We'll not tolerate insults against Gandhi -- the Father of the Nation.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor attacked the Union government, claiming that the new Bill "represents a deeply regrettable and retrograde step" for the country.

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan questioned the Opposition's allegations, asking if the Congress earlier renaming Jawahar Rozgar Yojana was showing disrespect to former Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Union Minister asserted that the Central government not only believes in Mahatma Gandhi but also follows his principles.

"Mahatma Gandhi ji lives in our hearts," Union Minister Chouhan said, adding, "It was both Gandhi ji and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya that resolved to address on priority the welfare of the most downtrodden. We believe in their principles and are conducting many poverty alleviation schemes based on their thoughts."

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut took on the Opposition on their claim that the new name is an insult to Mahatma Gandhi who had united the country with his rendition of 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram'.

"This renaming was done to fulfill his vision," she said.

The VB-G RAM G Bill aims to modernise India's rural employment framework by replacing MGNREGA.

It reflects the Union government's intent to align rural employment with the current economic realities, promising enhanced livelihood support through increased guaranteed workdays and a refined administrative approach.

The Bill raises guarantees rural employment from 100 days under MGNREGA to 125 days per financial year for adult household members who volunteer for unskilled manual work.

The Opposition also raised on increased financial burden on states unlike MGNREGA, where the Central government bore most costs.

The new Bill shifts a significant portion of wage and implementation costs to the state governments.

The new Bill allows for a pause in work during peak agricultural seasons, which aims to reduce disruptions in farming activities but also introduces complexities in delivery.

Additionally, tighter digital oversight and technological integration are proposed to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency.

Overall, the VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, marks an ambitious update to rural employment policy in India, seeking to adapt to current rural socio-economic realities by expanding work guarantees and improving governance.

However, the implications of increased state-level financial responsibilities, political controversies, and administrative challenges present significant hurdles that will influence how effectively it protects rural livelihoods in practice.

--IANS

jb/khz