Protestors clash with cops in Leh: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk breaks fast, appeals for calm

Leh, Sep 24 (IANS) Clashes erupted on Wednesday between protesting youths and the police here as protestors called for hastening of talks between the Centre and the representatives of Ladakh region, pertaining to the demand for inclusion in the 6th Schedule, statehood and protecting the fragile ecosystem of the region.

Wednesday’s protests followed deterioration in the condition of two of the 15 people sitting on a hunger strike, who were admitted to hospital even as climate activist Sonam Wangchuk decided to break his fast and appealed for peaceful talks.

Wangchuk, who had been fasting as part of the ongoing agitation led by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh Apex Body, announced his decision after violent protests broke out in parts of Ladakh.

In his statement, he urged the youth and general public to maintain peace and not resort to violence, stressing that the struggle for Ladakh’s rights must remain non-violent.

“Our movement will only succeed if it is built on peace and Gandhian principles,” he said.

He further appealed to the police and security forces to avoid the use of excessive force, particularly firing tear-gas shells on civilians, which he warned could worsen the situation.

Wangchuk emphasised that protecting people’s lives was more important than prolonging his own fast.

Protesting people clashed with the police in Leh town on Wednesday morning, pelting stones at officials.

Scores of protesters took to the streets of Leh today, demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards. The angry protesters attacked the BJP office in Leh, pelted stones at the police and also burnt down a police vehicle.

In return, the police resorted to tear-gas shelling and lathi-charging to disperse the violent crowds.

It is for the first time in recent memory that such clashes were witnessed in Ladakh.

The violence played out in the backdrop of the upcoming talks with the government. The Centre has called for a meeting with Ladakh representatives on October 6 to resume talks on the demands of the people of Ladakh.

Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory in August 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.

At that time, many in Leh, including Sonam Wangchuk, had welcomed the move.

But within a year, concerns began to mount over what residents described as a political vacuum under the administration of the Lieutenant Governor.

This discontent gave rise to large-scale protests and hunger strikes.

For the first time, political and religious groups from Buddhist-majority Leh and Muslim-majority Kargil joined hands under a joint platform: The Apex Body of Leh and the KDA.

The 15-day hunger strike had drawn widespread attention across Ladakh, with locals rallying in support of demands including constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, statehood, and protection of the fragile ecosystem.

However, the flare-up of clashes and rising tensions forced Wangchuk to end his hunger strike.

Leaders of the KDA and other trade bodies have already announced intensified protests, including 'chakka jam' in the coming days.

