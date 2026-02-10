Protecting youth from drugs shared responsibility, says Punjab Guv

Ferozepur, Feb 10 (IANS) Emphasising that protecting the youth from the menace of drugs is a shared responsibility of society, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, on Tuesday, led an anti-drug awareness walk here as part of the state's ongoing campaign to make a drug-free state.

Read More

Aiming to restore the state's vibrant spirit and eliminating drug abuse, the awareness walk commenced from Saragarhi Gurudwara Sahib and culminated at the School of Eminence in Ferozepur city.

Prior to the walk, the Governor paid obeisance at the Saragarhi Gurudwara Sahib and formally flagged off the anti-drug campaign.

The awareness walk witnessed wide participation from across the state, including Dera Beas Chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, Vice-Chancellors of several universities, heads of schools and colleges, leaders of various political parties, including Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, thousands of students, representatives of NGOs, social organisations and other eminent personalities, all of whom pledged their commitment towards building a drug-free Punjab.

Leading the awareness walk himself, Governor Kataria called upon all sections of society to unite in the fight against drugs.

He said "drug abuse not only destroys individuals but also causes irreparable damage to society", and stressed that only collective and sustained efforts could eradicate this social evil from its roots.

Addressing a large gathering at the School of Eminence after the walk, the Governor underlined the need to make educational institutions drug-free on priority.

He said the future of the state could be secured only when its youth are guided onto the right path.

While noting that the state government is implementing a phase-wise anti-drug campaign, Governor Kataria emphasised that its success depends on the active participation of educational institutions, religious bodies, social organisations, political parties, panchayats and the public.

The Governor made a special appeal to women to take a leading role in anti-drug awareness campaigns, saying that women as mothers, sisters and daughters have a decisive influence in shaping society.

Urging people to draw inspiration from the sacrifices of the Sikh Gurus, he said that safeguarding Punjab's culture and values from the scourge of drugs is both a moral and religious duty.

Referring to cross-border threats, Governor Kataria said the neighbouring hostile country "is attempting to weaken Punjab's youth by supplying drugs through drones".

He added the state government has taken several stringent measures, including the deployment of anti-drone systems, to foil such conspiracies.

Concluding his address, the Governor asserted that the war against drugs could be won only through collective resolve and cooperation, expressing confidence that with the support of the people of Punjab, the mission to eliminate drugs would soon succeed.

On the occasion, blankets were also distributed among the needy.

--IANS

vg/khz