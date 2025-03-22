Protect water for future generations: PM Modi on World Water Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reaffirmed India's commitment to conserve water and promote sustainable development on the occasion of World Water Day.

Highlighting the critical role of water in civilisation, he urged for collective action to safeguard this invaluable resource for future generations.

"On World Water Day, we reaffirm our commitment to conserve water and promote sustainable development. Water has been the lifeline of civilisations and thus it is more important to protect it for the future generations!" PM Modi posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Government of Haryana, is set to launch the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: 'Catch the Rain - 2025' on Saturday on the occasion of World Water Day.

According to the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the campaign, themed Peoples' Action for Water Conservation - Towards Intensified Community Connect, underscores the importance of water security, rainwater harvesting, and groundwater recharge in the face of climate change and growing water challenges.

The initiative will focus on 148 districts across the country, fostering greater synergy between government agencies, communities, and stakeholders in ensuring the sustainable management of water resources.

The Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain - 2025 aims to drive nationwide awareness and action for water conservation, making the vision of 'Every Drop Counts' a reality. The campaign calls upon all citizens to join hands in securing India's water future through innovative solutions and grassroots participation.

World Water Day, held on March 22 every year since 1993, is an annual United Nations Observance focusing on the importance of freshwater.

A core focus of World Water Day is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6: Water and sanitation for all by 2030. (ANI)