Properties of suspended Trinamool leader Humayun Kabir's in-laws seized in Murshidabad

Kolkata, Feb 9 (IANS) Police have initiated the process of seizing movable and immovable properties belonging to the father-in-law of the daughter of suspended Trinamool Congress leader and Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir, who has been accused of involvement in drug trafficking, sources said on Monday.

Humayun Kabir, however, claimed that his family is being targeted through what he described as a politically motivated conspiracy.

According to local sources, police from the Lalgola police station in Murshidabad district on Monday began the process of freezing properties worth around Rs 10 crore belonging to Shariful Islam, the father-in-law of Kabir’s daughter, Nazma Sultana.

Police sources alleged that Shariful Islam had accumulated substantial wealth through illegal drug trafficking over the past seven years.

A police source said that on March 25 last year, a relative of Kabir’s son-in-law, Ziaur Rahman, was arrested near his residence with around 500 grams of drugs. Subsequent investigations into that case allegedly revealed Shariful Islam’s involvement in the drug trade.

It was alleged that proceeds from drug trafficking were used over the past few years to purchase land, houses and commercial properties in various areas, including Naldahari in Lalgola.

The process of confiscation began on January 1, police sources said. After receiving permission from higher authorities, police have identified 17 properties belonging to Shariful Islam and initiated steps to seize them since Monday afternoon.

Some of the properties identified include houses that are currently rented out to a nationalised bank, sources said.

A few weeks ago, Kabir, who was suspended from the Trinamool Congress, had alleged that police personnel were loitering around his daughter’s in-laws’ residence.

He had claimed that his daughter’s in-laws belonged to a business family and said he would not tolerate any harm coming to them.

Reacting to the seizure of the properties on Monday, Kabir said, “My daughter’s father-in-law has no business relationship with the arrested Ziaur Rahman. This false case has been fabricated solely to politically harass us.”

He further claimed, “My son-in-law runs a legitimate business of brick kilns and land trading and regularly pays income tax. We will approach the Calcutta High Court against this police action.”

Police officials, however, maintained that the entire process was initiated strictly in accordance with the law.

A district police official said the confiscation process would continue over the next two to three days.

“Action has been taken against illegally acquired property as part of an anti-drug operation,” the official said.

--IANS

sch/pgh