Promoting environment, strengthening tourism top priorities: Himachal Guv

Shimla, March 10 (IANS) Aiming to maintain close coordination with the state government, Himachal Pradesh's newly appointed Governor Kavinder Gupta said on Tuesday that he would work towards promoting environment, particularly enhancing green cover, preserving cultural heritage, besides strengthening religious tourism.

﻿Saying during his seven-month stint in the mountainous Ladakh, Governor Gupta travelled more than 10,000 km within seven months and is familiar with challenges of hilly regions.

He was administered the oath of office in Lok Bhavan here in Hindi by High Court Chief Justice, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, in a simple yet impressive ceremony.

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh along with his wife Mitra Ghosh, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Lady Governor Bindu Gupta were present on the occasion, among others.

For the first time in Lok Bhavan, the ceremony began with the singing of Vande Mataram, followed by the national anthem.

The Governor was presented an impressive guard of honour on the occasion.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Governor Gupta performed pooja along with his family members before proceeding for the oath-taking ceremony.

Later, interacting with media, the Governor expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu for appointing him to the constitutional office.

Governor Gupta said that he would work strictly in accordance with the Constitution and maintain close coordination with the state government.

"The office of the Governor is a constitutional responsibility. The Governor does not belong to any political party and works for the overall development of the state and society," he added.

Governor Gupta said that he would strive to carry forward the initiatives started by previous Governors and would seek the cooperation of the Chief Minister and the state government in completing them on priority.

Himachal Pradesh is a leading state in the field of education and the Governor added that he would focus on improving the quality of education.

Referring to his earlier experience as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Governor Gupta said the geographical conditions of Himachal Pradesh are similar to those of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"During my tenure in Ladakh, I travelled more than 10,000 km within seven months. I am familiar with the challenges of hilly regions."

He added that the hospitality of the people of Himachal Pradesh had deeply impressed him.

The Governor stressed the importance of quality education, skill development and the effective implementation of the National Education Policy by integrating Indian values with modern education.

He said that special attention would also be given to tribal development, promotion of natural farming, youth welfare and strengthening the ongoing campaign against drug abuse.

Efforts would also be made to ensure that central schemes are effectively implemented to improve infrastructure and connectivity in remote areas of the state.

Governor Gupta also emphasised the importance of development in border areas adjoining China and said that schemes like the Vibrant Village Programme would be promoted.

He expressed confidence that with the cooperation of the state government, the ruling and Opposition parties, as well as social and voluntary organisations, collective efforts would be made to take the small state of Himachal Pradesh to new heights of inclusive and sustainable development.

