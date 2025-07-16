Prohibitory orders imposed in Rajasthan's Basanpir village amid 'chhatri' dispute

Jaipur, July 16 (IANS) Amid rising tensions over a 'chhatri' (cenotaph) dispute in Basanpir village of Jaisalmer, the administration on Wednesday imposed Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to maintain public order.

The prohibitory orders were issued by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Saksham Goyal, who cited concerns about the potential breakdown of law and order in the area.

The dispute arose over the reconstruction of ancient Chhatris on the banks of a pond in Basanpir. These historical structures had been demolished earlier for unspecified reasons, and one group in the village had long been demanding their restoration.

When the administration approved the reconstruction, tensions escalated.

On July 10, work began for rebuilding the Chhatris of Jhunjhar Ramchandra Singh Sodha and Jhunjhar Paliwal. During this time, members of another community opposed the construction, leading to stone-pelting.

Several vehicles were vandalised, and women were also seen participating in the violence. The police were forced to intervene with a lathicharge.

Four people, including a police constable, were injured in the incident. The police arrested more than two dozen people, including over 15 women, and sent them to jail.

Although the situation was brought under control, political leaders began announcing visits to the village and plans for public meetings. There were concerns that such gatherings could again disturb the fragile peace. Therefore, Section 163 was imposed as a preventive measure.

Notably, after the July 10 incident, several political leaders, including Jaisalmer MLA Chhotu Singh Bhati, Pokaran MLA Mahant Pratap Puri, Shiv MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati, former MLA Sang Singh Bhati, and other BJP leaders had visited the site.

Former Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary also gave a call to visit the village, while former minister Harish Chaudhary is scheduled to visit on July 19, prompting the administration to act swiftly.

Under the prohibitory orders, carrying of arms, such as revolvers, pistols, rifles, and sharp weapons like swords, spears, knives, and daggers, is banned in public places within Basanpir.

Public gatherings of five or more people are not allowed, and organising any rally, procession, or meeting without prior permission is strictly prohibited. The orders also ban the use of slogans, speeches, pamphlets, or audio-visual material that could disturb communal harmony or incite religious sentiments.

Use of loudspeakers or sound-amplifying devices is not allowed without prior approval, and even when permitted, prescribed time limits and volume levels must be followed.

SDM Goyal appealed to the public to refrain from believing or spreading rumours and urged everyone to maintain peace and cooperate with the administration.

He emphasised that the administration is alert and will take strict legal action against anyone found violating the prohibitory orders.

