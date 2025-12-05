Proclaimed offender in 2021 attempt-to-murder case arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough, the Northern Range-II of Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 31-year-old proclaimed offender wanted in a 2021 attempt-to-murder case registered at Rajouri Garden police station, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Monu alias Murga alias Bhatda, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, had been absconding for nearly four years and had repeatedly evaded court proceedings despite being chargesheeted in the case.

According to the Crime Branch, Monu was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in February 2025 after he failed to appear for trial even once following his release on bail.

He was initially arrested in the case -- registered under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC -- after he and two associates allegedly stabbed a local chicken shop owner, Shivam, over a monetary dispute in February 2021. After securing bail in April 2021, he subsequently disappeared.

Officials said Monu is a habitual offender, previously involved in at least four criminal cases, including charges of rape under the POCSO Act, assault, outraging the modesty of a woman, and another attempt-to-murder case registered in 2018.

His criminal history dates back to 2015, when the first FIR was lodged against him for assault and molestation.

A dedicated team led by Inspector Sandeep Tushir, operating under the supervision of ACP Girish Kaushik, launched a sustained surveillance operation to track him down. Officers collected technical and human intelligence, monitored his old hideouts, and carried out extensive field verification.

The team learnt that Monu had changed multiple addresses to dodge the police and was suspected to be hiding in Vishnu Garden. Acting on a specific tip-off received by Head Constable Sohit Dahiya, the Crime Branch narrowed down Monu’s exact hideout.

A trap was laid near Guru Nanak Electricals in Vishnu Garden, where the accused attempted to flee upon spotting the police team, but was swiftly overpowered and arrested.

Police said Monu had dropped out of school early, fallen into criminal circles, and worked at a chicken shop -- earning him the nickname “Murga.”

