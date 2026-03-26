Proclaimed offender arrested by Delhi Police for evading trial in IPC case

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender who had been evading trial in a case registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused, identified as Sunil (32), was apprehended by a team of the Anti-Jail Bail and Proclaimed Offender Cell of Dwarka district.

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According to police officials, Sunil had been declared a proclaimed offender on August 27, 2024, in connection with FIR No. 301/2020 registered at BHD Nagar police station. The declaration was made by the court of JMFC-07, Dwarka Courts, after he repeatedly failed to appear for trial proceedings.

The arrest was made as part of an ongoing special drive launched by the Dwarka district police to trace and apprehend proclaimed offenders and other absconding criminals. Acting under the directions of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh, IPS, a dedicated team was constituted under the leadership of Inspector Harish Kumar and supervision of the ACP (Operations).

The team, comprising ASI Omprakash, Head Constables Kulwant Singh and Ajit, and Constables Ankur Tomar and Jaideep, worked on both technical surveillance and manual Intelligence inputs to track the accused.

On March 23, while the team was deployed in the Najafgarh area, a secret informer tipped them off about Sunil’s whereabouts. The informer revealed that the accused was roaming near the Khaira Mod Tempo Stand in Delhi. Acting swiftly on this information, the police team reached the location and laid a trap.

Based on the input, Sunil was apprehended from the Khaira Mod Tempo Stand and subsequently arrested under Section 35.1(D) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Police said that Sunil, a resident of East Krishna Vihar in Gopal Nagar, Phase-II, Delhi, has been previously involved in two criminal cases. His arrest is expected to help in ensuring the smooth functioning of the justice delivery system, officials added.

Further legal proceedings in the matter are underway.

--IANS

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