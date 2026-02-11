Process to rebuild Andhra Pradesh firmly on track: Governor

Amaravati, Feb 11 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Governor, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer (retd) said on Wednesday that the process to rebuild the state is firmly on track.

Despite financial constraints, growth momentum is being restored through careful prioritisation and reform, he said.

Addressing the joint sitting of the Assembly and the Council on the first day of the Budget session of the legislature, he said that in the last 21 months, the government completed foundational reforms, and proof of concept is visible across sectors.

The Governor said that the people entrusted the government with the responsibility to rebuild the state through welfare, development, and good governance. "In one year and nine months, this process is firmly on track. Foundational reforms have been completed, and proof of concept is visible across sectors. With the Swarna Andhra vision guiding us, each year builds on the previous one," he said.

He also stated that the challenges are significant as years of financial stress left deep imbalances, including substantial liabilities across sectors. He told the legislators that the government has taken steps to stabilise finances, reduce borrowing costs, and secure revival support while rebuilding credibility.

He claimed that determination, clarity, and persistence define the government’s approach to rebuilding the state’s foundations and promote Andhra Pradesh with renewed confidence.

"These efforts are already reflecting in the state’s economic performance. As per the First Advance Estimates for 2025–26, Andhra Pradesh’s Gross State Domestic Product has increased to Rs 17.62 lakh crore, from Rs 15.91 lakh crore in the previous year, recording a nominal growth of 10.75 per cent. Per capita income has risen to Rs 2.95 lakh, compared to Rs 2.66 lakh last year. This growth has been driven by strong performance in the agriculture and allied sector at 7.83 per cent, the industry sector at 9.53 per cent, and the services sector at 12.94 per cent," he said.

Governor Abdul Nazeer said that the government is committed to monitoring outcomes closely, motivating institutions, and sustaining momentum. Public cooperation and constructive engagement will ensure that reforms deliver results faster and more equitably. When citizens participate actively, progress accelerates, he added.

Asserting that this journey aligns with national aspirations and the vision of a developed India by 2047, he called upon every citizen to participate actively in this shared mission of transformation.

"This collective journey is directed towards building a state that is 'Wealthy, Healthy and Happy', and among the most livable in the country, by translating the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh into enduring outcomes. With confidence in our strengths, faith in our institutions and unity in our purpose, Andhra Pradesh is moving forward with a resilient spirit, competitive in action, and committed to a future where every citizen can live with dignity, opportunity and hope," he said

The Governor stated that the government followed a calibrated path from revival towards ascendance. Immediately after assuming office, an interim financial plan was put in place to stabilise governance and address urgent obligations. This was followed by the first budget, prepared within a short span, which focused on delivering 'Super Six' and other welfare measures and restarting development activity.

"Over the next nine months, corrections were made in policies, systems, and expenditure priorities. We then presented a full-year budget anchored in a longer-term vision. Today, governance has moved beyond revival, with welfare, development, and governance aligned to future-ready models," he said.

He said the government placed transparency at the forefront by releasing seven White-Papers that objectively documented and thereby made common citizen understand the misgovernance in public finances, derailment of the Polavaram Project, destruction of the power sector, misappropriation of natural resources, criminal excise policies, deterioration in law and order, and the misguided three-capital proposal with aim of destroying futuristic Amravati that stalled the state's overall progress.

