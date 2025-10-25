'Probing if there were any lapses in security protocol': Indore Police on Aussie women cricketers molestation

Indore, Oct 25 (IANS) After arresting the man accused of molesting two Australian women cricketers participating in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup here in Indore, the police said on Saturday that they were probing if there were any "shortcomings" in security protocol.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime Branch, Rajesh Dandotiya, said that the accused, identified as Aqeel Khan, was arrested.

Responding to security arrangements provided to women Australian cricket players, Dandotiya said that police security was provided under the standard protocol in the hotel premises and outside.

"Franchises (teams) also have their own security staff, and a meeting was held regarding maintaining standard protocol. There may be a lack of coordination between Indore Police security and the team's security staff. This part is being investigated," he added.

When asked whether police security was provided to the women players when they were out of their hotel, DCP Dandotiya stated that a team of Indore Police officials were deployed at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

"Indore Police had conducted a meeting with the Australian team's security staff, and protocols were set up. We are examining if there were any shortfalls in the security protocols," he reiterated.

A police official said that an FIR in the case was registered, and the accused was identified and arrested following an Intensive Strategic Operation. The accused Aqueel is a resident of Azadnagar.

Khan has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the BNS. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Thursday, when the two cricketers, staying with their team at the hotel, stepped out for a walk towards a nearby cafe in the Khajrana Road area.

According to Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi, a man on a motorcycle began following them and allegedly touched one of the players inappropriately before speeding away.

The players immediately contacted their team's security manager, Danny Simmons, who coordinated with local security officers and dispatched a vehicle for assistance. An SOS was also triggered through the team's alert system, prompting a swift response from the police.

According to information, Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra later met the players, recorded their statements.

The incident occurred two days before Australia's top-of-the-table clash against South Africa in the ongoing World Cup. The team had arrived in Indore a week earlier and had played a match against England on Wednesday.

--IANS

pd/svn