Probe Rs 2,000 crore cash stockpile by DMK ahead of Assembly polls: TN BJP urges ECI

Chennai, Feb 12 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has levelled serious allegations against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), accusing it of amassing nearly Rs 2,000 crore to influence voters ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, and has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately intervene.

In a statement issued on Thursday, BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad claimed that the ruling party was engaging in large-scale electoral malpractice and demanded a statewide investigation, raids, and seizure of what he described as "illicit funds meant for voter inducement".

The BJP alleged that cash distribution networks were being organised at the booth level across constituencies. It specifically pointed to Thiruvidanthai near Mamallapuram, where party workers were allegedly trained to coordinate voter payments.

The party leader further claimed that large sums of money had been hidden in several constituencies, including Kolathur, represented by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

According to Prasad, these activities amount to violations of the Representation of the People Act and provisions of the law relating to bribery and corrupt electoral practices.

The party has called for forensic audits and criminal proceedings against those involved.

Prasad also urged the Election Commission's oversight team, currently in Chennai for poll preparedness reviews in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, to invoke its powers under Article 324 of the Constitution to ensure free and fair elections.

He requested Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik to brief the Commission on what the BJP termed a "deteriorating electoral climate", citing past instances of significant cash seizures during elections.

The BJP framed the issue as part of a broader political battle between what it called the NDA's "development-oriented governance model" and the DMK's "corruption-driven administration".

The party expressed confidence that the AIADMK-BJP alliance would gain public support in the 2026 elections.

Political observers note that charges of cash-for-votes have frequently surfaced during Tamil Nadu elections, prompting heightened monitoring by enforcement agencies and the Election Commission.

With the Assembly polls approaching, calls for stricter vigilance and transparency are expected to intensify across the state's political spectrum.

--IANS

aal/svn