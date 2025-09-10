Probe against Cong MLA Rahul Mamkootathil reaches dead end as 'victims' not keen to pursue case

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 10 (IANS) The investigation against Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil appears to have reached a dead end, with all "survivors", who had earlier come forward against him, withdrawing their interest in pursuing the case.

Two women, who had publicly accused the MLA of sexual misconduct, have now informed investigators that they are not interested in giving statements.

The woman, who is alleged to have undergone a forced abortion, has also refused to proceed with her complaint.

With the complainants backing out, the probe has hit a dead end.

The FIR was initially registered based on information from third parties.

Investigators had secured documents from a private hospital in Bengaluru, allegedly linking Rahul Mamkootathil to arranging an abortion for one of the women.

Reports had indicated that the team would travel to Bengaluru to collect further records and directly record the victim's testimony.

Officials had also suggested that if she gave a statement, a fresh case could be filed against the MLA.

However, indications now are that she, too, has stepped back.

However, without the statements of the victims, the Crime Branch cannot pursue stronger charges.

Meanwhile, political discussions in the Palakkad District Congress Committee (DCC) have gained momentum over efforts to bring the MLA back to his constituency. The local leadership believes that political equations have shifted and the MLA's support base has grown, particularly on social media.

The Palakkad DCC president said workers would protect Rahul Mamkootathil if directed by the KPCC, adding that protests can be contained.

He has been managing party affairs from his house in Adoor in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

The DCC has urged KPCC to make a final decision.

All eyes are on Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly V. D. Satheesan, who has taken a strong position against the first-time MLA.

--IANS

sg/svn