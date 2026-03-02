Pro-Iran protests continue in Kashmir Valley despite restrictions

Srinagar, March 2 (IANS) Despite restrictions imposed by authorities on Monday to maintain law and order, pro-Iran protests continued at several places across the Kashmir Valley, with clashes reported between security forces and protesters at a few locations.

Police and security personnel were deployed in large numbers throughout the Kashmir Valley, with authorities focusing particularly on Shia Muslim-dominated areas in Srinagar city and elsewhere.

Barricades made of concertina wire were erected in the city centre at Lal Chowk, where thousands of protesters had gathered on Sunday, raising slogans against the United States and Israel.

Schools, colleges and universities remained closed on Monday and will continue to remain shut on Tuesday, officials said.

All examinations scheduled for Monday and Tuesday have been postponed. The University of Kashmir administration said fresh dates for the deferred examinations would be announced shortly.

Movement of people and vehicles was restricted in several areas, and the speed of internet services was reduced to prevent the circulation of provocative content on social media.

This is the second consecutive day of protests in the Kashmir Valley following the reported killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, in joint airstrikes by the United States and Israel early on Saturday.

Officials said protests were reported from the Bemina, Gund Hassi Bhat, Budgam, Magam, Shalteng and Jehangir Chowk areas of Srinagar, as well as from Pulwama town in south Kashmir.

Protesters assembled in these areas and marched through the streets, raising anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

In certain places, security forces used lathis and tear smoke shells to disperse demonstrators.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chief cleric and chairman of the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), had called for a protest shutdown on Monday. The call was supported by several political parties, including Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The Kashmir Valley has an estimated 16 lakh Shia Muslims, predominantly residing in Zadibal in Srinagar; Magam and Budgam towns in Budgam district; and in several villages across Baramulla, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Anantnag and Bandipora districts.

Senior police officers, including Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat, supervised the security arrangements across the Kashmir Valley.

Top official sources said specific instructions had been issued to security forces to avoid the use of force unless absolutely necessary.

“The main purpose of the day's deployment was to ensure that miscreants and anti-national elements do not mingle with crowds to create a law and order situation.

“The situation across the Valley remained largely normal today, except for a few instances where mild lathi charge was used to disperse unruly mobs,” top sources told IANS.

