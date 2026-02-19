Prized properties in Delhi, Amritsar, Chandigarh encroached; under litigation: J&K govt in Assembly

Jammu, Feb 19 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government said on Thursday that its prized properties in New Delhi, Amritsar and Chandigarh are not in its control and are under the occupation of others.

The government said this in a written reply to a cut motion by MLA Sajad Gani Lone.

The disclosure has raised questions over how assets of such huge financial value slipped out of the J&K government’s control.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also the Minister in charge of the Hospitality and Protocol Department, said that 96 kanals of the J&K government are currently occupied by the Military Engineering Service under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Government owns a property known as “Kashmir House” spanning 114 Kanals and 11.2 Marlas at Rajaji Marg in New Delhi. Of this, 96 Kanals are currently occupied by the Military Engineering Wing under the Ministry of Defence (Engineer-in-Chief), and the issue has persistently been taken up with the Estates Department as well as the Ministry of Defence,” the Minister’s reply said.

“Out of the remaining land, one Kanal and 11. 2 Marlas were under unauthorised occupation and successfully retrieved on June 5, 2023. Resultantly, 18 Kanals of land is under possession of the Jammu & Kashmir Government at present and has staff quarters over it,” the minister said.

The Minister also disclosed that eight Kanals and five Marals of land are under illegal occupation at Dam Gunj in Amritsar.

“The government owns land measuring approximately 32 Kanals and 9 Marlas at Dam Gung, Tapai Road, Amritsar, which has been subject to unauthorised occupation. Through sustained legal action and orders passed by the Hon’ble District Court, Amritsar, the government has successfully retrieved approximately 14 Kanals and 11 Marlas from Raminder Singh Buloria and 9 Kanals and 13 Marlas from Balbir Sharma, thereby recovering substantial portions of the land,” the Minister said.

The Minister said the remaining land measuring two Kanals and 15 Marlas is under the occupation of one Kuldip, and approximately five Kanals and 10 Marlashave been occupied by Raminder Pal Singh.

These two cases are presently under litigation before competent civil courts.

“Execution proceedings are ongoing, and the remaining land measuring approximately 8 Kanals and 5 Marlas is expected to be retrieved upon final adjudication, with assistance from the Revenue Department and local authorities,” the Minister said.

The Minister said the J&K government has initiated legal proceedings to recover 1,251 Kanals of land leased out in 1960 in Haryana.

“The Government of Jammu & Kashmir owns land measuring approximately 1,251 Kanals and four Marlas at the Mangla area, District Sirsa, Haryana, which was leased out in the late 1960s to Bajwa Brothers. Due to violation of lease conditions, particularly non-payment of lease rent, the government initiated legal proceedings before the Hon’ble Punjab and Haryana High Court to enforce its ownership rights and secure recovery of possession. The matter is at the final argument stage,” the minister said.

