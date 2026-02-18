Priyanka Gandhi to visit Assam tomorrow, hold extensive discussions with Congress leaders

Guwahati, Feb 18 (IANS) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to arrive in Assam on Thursday as part of the party's preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, a senior leader of the grand old party said on Wednesday.

According to the leader, Priyanka will begin her visit by offering prayers at the Kamakhya Temple atop Nilachal Hill soon after her arrival in Guwahati.

Following the temple visit, she will proceed to Rajiv Bhawan, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) headquarters.

The senior leader said that Priyanka will hold an extensive series of meetings with APCC office-bearers, frontal organisation leaders, heads of various party departments and senior functionaries.

The meetings are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday and are expected to continue till midnight.

"The focus of the meetings will be on organisational restructuring, strengthening booth-level committees, and reviewing the party's preparedness ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections," the leader said.

Priyanka is also expected to take stock of the prevailing political situation in the state, particularly in the wake of recent political developments and internal challenges faced by the Congress.

She is likely to interact with leaders from different districts and seek feedback on grassroots-level issues, the leader added.

The visit assumes significance amid growing political churn in Assam’s opposition space and reports of senior leaders leaving the Congress.

Party sources said Priyanka's engagement with state leaders is aimed at boosting morale and sending out a message of unity within the organisation.

Sources indicated that discussions may also focus on countering the ruling BJP's political narrative, outreach programmes among youth and minorities, and strengthening coordination between the state unit and the party's central leadership. This will be Priyanka Gandhi’s first visit to Assam in recent months.

Congress leaders believe her presence will help energise the cadre and provide strategic direction at a crucial juncture.

The Congress leader said further details of Priyanka's visit, including possible public interactions, would be shared later.

--IANS

tdr/svn