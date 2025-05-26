Priyanka Gandhi expresses grief over electrocution of two brothers in Wayanad

Wayanad, May 26 (IANS) Wayanad Member of Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Monday expressed profound sorrow over the tragic death of two young brothers in Kodenchery, Kozhikode, who were electrocuted while fishing during heavy rains on Sunday evening.

"The loss of two young brothers, Nidhin and Ivin, in Kodenchery is heartbreaking. I pray that God gives their family the strength to bear this terrible tragedy," Priyanka Gandhi wrote on X.

She also urged the public to remain alert in the wake of adverse weather conditions. "I urge everyone in Kerala to remain vigilant, directives given by the authorities and be mindful of the periodic safety alerts in vulnerable areas. All our colleagues in the UDF are ready to provide assistance and care. I am confident they will be available around the clock to help those in need. Let us work together to ensure everyone’s safety," she added.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident occurred on Sunday when a utility pole snapped amid heavy rains and strong winds, causing live electric wires to fall into the water body where the brothers were fishing.

A local resident acted swiftly to turn off the power supply, but tragically, the children had already been electrocuted by then.

Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, both boys could not be saved. Nidhin was a student of Class 9, while his younger brother Ivin was in Class 6 at a local school in Kodenchery.

The hilly district of Wayanad has been experiencing persistent rainfall and gusty winds over the past few days, leading to rising water levels in rivers and minor landslides in certain areas.

This incident has revived memories of the devastating floods that hit the region in July last year, when torrential rains washed away four villages, claiming over 200 lives, with more than 30 people still reported missing.

--IANS

sg/skp