Priyanka Gandhi asks Kerala CM to speed up action to support Wayanad landslide victims

Wayanad, May 21 (IANS) In an impassioned letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Wayanad Lok Sabha member Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday asked him to speed up the interim measures announced by the Kerala government in the aftermath of the landslides at Chooralmala and Mundakkai, presently lagging in implementation.

The tragedy took place on July 30, 2024, and has left around four villages decimated and hundreds injured. The disaster also claimed over 200 lives, while 32 people remain missing.

“The victims of this tragedy have suffered immensely and are still struggling to rebuild their lives. Many of them are now solely dependent on the aid from the state government for their daily sustenance. Therefore, gaps in the implementation of compensatory measures, especially in the monthly disbursement of financial aid, leave them in a very difficult position. There have been several delays in the daily allowance of Rs 300 per person (for two family members) and the monthly rental reimbursement of Rs 6000 per family,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

The Wayanad MP added that this has led to protests by family members, adding that it would be very helpful if this vital financial aid were disbursed on time.

“May I also suggest that the reasons for these frequent delays are looked into urgently and the timely distribution of aid is expedited,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also enclosed copies of the representation from local MLA T. Siddique and K. Babu, President of Meppadi Grama Panchayath, for his reference.

“I would also like to bring to your notice that the list of final beneficiaries for rehabilitation is yet to be declared. This unfortunate delay has caused considerable anxiety to those who lost their homes in the tragedy,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi emphasised that, in addition, the absence of a loan waiver for those who lost their livelihood and are grappling with mounting debt remains a cause of anguish to many of the victims of the landslide.

“Please do reconsider this request and examine the possibility of providing some relief to those who are facing this distress. I urge you to look into the reasons for the above-mentioned delays and other related matters as soon as possible, since almost ten months have already passed since the tragedy befell these families,” she said.

The Congress MP said that let us not do anything to deepen the pain the people are feeling, adding that the entire community and indeed, the entire state of Kerala and the nation stood by them at the time of the tragedy.

“It is for us now to continue to support them as time passes and their plight endures. I request that you do everything in your power to ensure that their voices are heard. I am sure they will be extremely grateful for your intervention,” said Priyanka Gandhi.

--IANS

sg/dan