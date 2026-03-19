Private institutions must maintain infrastructure standards for quality education: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, March 19 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. Gen. K.T. Parnaik (Retd) on Thursday emphasised that private educational institutions must strictly adhere to prescribed infrastructure norms and consistently maintain required facilities to ensure a conducive learning environment for students.​

Read More

The Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC), Tsering Naksang, called on the Governor at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar.​

The Governor, stressing the importance of strong academic regulation, advised the Commission to closely monitor admissions to ensure transparency and merit‑based selection. ​

He also urged the Commission to maintain vigilant oversight of examinations and research standards to uphold the credibility and academic integrity of institutions.​

He reiterated that private institutions must comply with infrastructure norms and continuously maintain essential facilities to support effective learning.​

Expressing concern for maintaining academic excellence, Lt. Gen. Parnaik (Retd) advised the Commission to enforce robust quality control in line with University Grants Commission guidelines and State Government regulations. ​

He said the Commission must regularly review the functioning of institutions, ensure compliance with regulatory norms, and hold them accountable for maintaining quality education.​

The Governor said the Commission should not hesitate to initiate corrective measures, including suspending approvals or even closing institutions that repeatedly fail to meet national benchmarks and academic standards. ​

Such decisive oversight, he said, would be crucial in shaping the future of higher education in the State and ensuring that students receive education that is credible, competitive, and aligned with national expectations.​

Members of APPEIRC apprised the Governor of several pending matters at the departmental level requiring urgent attention. The Governor assured them that the issues raised would be taken up with the concerned authorities and that necessary discussions would be initiated for timely resolution.

​The Chairman, accompanied by members Limo Ete and Joram Aniya, and the Secretary, A.K. Tripathy, briefed the Governor on the Commission's activities and initiatives.​

Meanwhile, the Governor has condoled the demise of former MLA Talong Taggu. He said that with Taggu’s passing, he was elected to the Second Legislative Assembly, and the state has lost one of its first‑generation political leaders who helped shape the early democratic foundations of Arunachal Pradesh.​

Joining the people of Arunachal Pradesh in mourning the loss, the Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul.​

--IANS

sc/dan

​