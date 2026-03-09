Prison security under scanner as 44 prisoners escaped Odisha jails in five years

Bhubaneswar, March 9 (IANS) As many as 44 prisoners have escaped from various jails across Odisha during the last five years, raising serious concerns about prison security, monitoring systems, and the effectiveness of measures taken by authorities.

The information was revealed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Home Department portfolio, while replying to a query asked by Congress MLA Sofia Firdous in the state Assembly on Monday.

"During the last five years, a total of 44 prisoners, comprising 33 Under-Trial Prisoners (UTPs) and 11 convicts, have escaped from custody from different jails of the state," CM Majhi noted.

As per the available information shared in the state Assembly, 12 prisoners each in 2022 and 2024, nine inmates in 2021, five in 2023, and six in 2025 have succeeded in escaping from the jails where they were lodged.

The Chief Minister also underscored that of the 44 prisoners escaped during the last five years, 27 inmates have so far been recaptured by the Odisha Police.

Meanwhile, the remaining 17 escaped prisoners are still absconding.

Chief Minister Majhi also told the Assembly House that several jail officials were placed under suspension while departmental actions were initiated against many jail officials for the glaring lapses in the jail security and monitoring leading to the escape of the prisoners.

The Odisha Prisons Directorate came under severe criticism following the escape of three UTPs from different jails of the state in October 2025.

These escapees include two dreaded criminals from Bihar -- Madhukant Kumar alias Rana and Raja Sahani alias Subham -- who were accused of killing two men during a robbery bid at a jewellery shop in Jajpur district of Odisha in January last year.

The criminal duo succeeded in escaping from Choudwar circle jail in Cuttack on October 2, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Police have recently captured Madhukant from his hideout in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan in a joint operation with the assistance of Bihar Special Task Force, and Mathura police in February 2026.

Meanwhile, another wanted criminal and the aide of Madhukant is still absconding.

